Viewers ask Adamari López to leave ‘Hoy Día’
'Hoy Día' introduced new hosts this week. They don't want Adamari López anymore? Viewers want her to leave the morning show.
- Hoy Día introduced new hosts this week.
- They don’t want Adamari anymore?
- Viewers want her to leave the show.
Telemundo’s morning show began a new chapter this week, with Adamari López, Penélope Menchaca, ‘Chiky Bombom’ and Andrea Meza as hosts. But the departure of the former presenters was not very well-received by faithful fans.
When it was announced who would be part of this new chapter of the morning show, viewers were not shy about expressing their annoyance on social media. Now they have even asked the star host to leave the program so that Miss Universe is the main face.
The new faces of Hoy Día!
Adamari López, Penélope Menchaca, Andrea Meza and ‘Chiky Bombom’ premiered on Monday, December 5 as hosts for Hoy Día’s new chapter. All these changes came after the dismissals of the previous hosts due poor ratings.
This occurred after the massive layoffs at Telemundo in recent weeks, Adamari López is the only Hoy Día host who remained on the program after the wave of layoffs that occurred as part of a restructuring process.
The new hosts
Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza, has not stopped showing off her new place on Telemundo on her social networks. Recently, she posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account as one of the main hosts on Hoy Día.
What nobody expected was that, in the comments, people would ask for Adamari López to leave the program, as she was the only one who remained after the massive layoffs. In addition, a few days ago people asked to bring back the old presenters.
“New faces”
“Today this new chapter began in my life and in Hoy Día,” wrote Mexican Miss Universe Andrea Meza on Instagram.
“Why is Adamari there? They already changed their faces,” was one of the unexpected comments that the model received, since she had shared several photos of her first day as a new host. “It was logical that if they all left this arrogant should leave.” “You should be the main one.”
Did she not let Daniel Arenas speak?
“I was waiting for Daniel Arenas to speak. Just thank you, he said at the end of the program, give him space,” commented another internet user who was annoyed by how little the soap opera actor participated.
Last week, when the new hosts were announced, there were negative comments about the program and Telemundo “Hoy Día is going to die.” “They have ruined it,” were some comments.