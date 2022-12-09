Hoy Día introduced new hosts this week.

They don’t want Adamari anymore?

Viewers want her to leave the show.

Telemundo’s morning show began a new chapter this week, with Adamari López, Penélope Menchaca, ‘Chiky Bombom’ and Andrea Meza as hosts. But the departure of the former presenters was not very well-received by faithful fans.

When it was announced who would be part of this new chapter of the morning show, viewers were not shy about expressing their annoyance on social media. Now they have even asked the star host to leave the program so that Miss Universe is the main face.

The new faces of Hoy Día!

Adamari López, Penélope Menchaca, Andrea Meza and ‘Chiky Bombom’ premiered on Monday, December 5 as hosts for Hoy Día’s new chapter. All these changes came after the dismissals of the previous hosts due poor ratings.

This occurred after the massive layoffs at Telemundo in recent weeks, Adamari López is the only Hoy Día host who remained on the program after the wave of layoffs that occurred as part of a restructuring process.