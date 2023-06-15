Chiquibaby appeared on Despierta América.

Is the show that directly competes with Hoy Día her new home?

Viewers were angry when she appeared in an exercise segment.

For years, Chiquibaby was a host for Despierta América’s competition, Hoy Día. The Telemundo morning show recently underwent a shake-up and many of the hosts were replaced. Now Chiquibaby is appearing on Univisión’s morning show and the audience isn’t pleased.

It is clear that the Despierta América audience doesn’t include many Chiquibaby fans. In fact, it is not surprising that viewers of the show hosted by Francisca and Alan Tacher are upset by the presence of the former Telemundo host.

Chiquibaby appears on Despierta América and the audience isn’t happy

When Chiquibaby was let go from Hoy Día, viewers were furious because she was beloved by the audience who loved her charisma. However, now that she’s been doing segments for Despierta América, she’s not getting a good reception.

Despierta América shared a video on Instagram where Chiquibaby and a colleague work out with a trainer who works with stars like Thalía, Manuel Turismo, Ricardo Montaner and more. Teh former Hoy Día host spent the whole time complaining about how tiring the routine was.