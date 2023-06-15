Rejected? Viewers are angry when Chiquibaby appears on ‘Despierta América’ (VIDEO)
Chiquibaby appeared on Telemundo's show Despierta América. Is the morning show that directly competes with Hoy Día her new home?
- Chiquibaby appeared on Despierta América.
- Is the show that directly competes with Hoy Día her new home?
- Viewers were angry when she appeared in an exercise segment.
For years, Chiquibaby was a host for Despierta América’s competition, Hoy Día. The Telemundo morning show recently underwent a shake-up and many of the hosts were replaced. Now Chiquibaby is appearing on Univisión’s morning show and the audience isn’t pleased.
It is clear that the Despierta América audience doesn’t include many Chiquibaby fans. In fact, it is not surprising that viewers of the show hosted by Francisca and Alan Tacher are upset by the presence of the former Telemundo host.
Chiquibaby appears on Despierta América and the audience isn’t happy
When Chiquibaby was let go from Hoy Día, viewers were furious because she was beloved by the audience who loved her charisma. However, now that she’s been doing segments for Despierta América, she’s not getting a good reception.
Despierta América shared a video on Instagram where Chiquibaby and a colleague work out with a trainer who works with stars like Thalía, Manuel Turismo, Ricardo Montaner and more. Teh former Hoy Día host spent the whole time complaining about how tiring the routine was.
Chiquibaby is harshly criticized
The comments for Chiquibaby were not flattering: «What? Again the people they took from Telemundo? Ayyyy please no more.» «It’s time to turn off the TV, it’s unbearable.» «I thought it was Telemundo.» «She’s too much, we already have the team made up of @despiertamerica, why do they have to have those who were fired from Telemundo? They are leftovers.»
And more people went straight for the jugular: «Today they ruined the program, that lady is annoying.» «No, not this lady, please.» «Get out Chiqui baby. Countrywoman on Wednesday… Telemundo and Univisión look like a Pin Pon table passing the ball from one place to another, what a nuisance.» «Oh no, I’ll stop watching Despierta America, that woman has already been removed from Telemundo and now here, oh no.»
Is Chiquibaby joining Despierta América as a permanent host?
It is not known what will happen to Chiquibaby and especially whether she will be hired on Despierta América. On Tuesday one of the show’s producers and directors, Victor Santiago, was rumored to have been fired due to low ratings.
Chisme no Like host, Javier Ceriani, shared the news. He also said El Gordo y La Flaca has had very low numbers lately.