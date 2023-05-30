Is there a romance between Dania and Peso Pluma?

Vieira Vidente has a warning about the rumored couple.

The popular psychic warns Peso Pluma about Dania. A few days ago rumors began to swirl about a relationship between Mexican influencer and model Dania Méndez and popular singer Peso Pluma. Fans of the Ella Baila Sola singer have been very attentive to any news about his love life. Now psychic Vieira Vidente has issued a warning to the singer from Jalisco, saying that Dania could be taking advantage of the 23-year-old’s fame. We’ve got all the details! Vieira Vidente warns Peso Pluma about Dania Méndez Peso Pluma, whose real name is Hassan, went viral on social media recently as a behind-the-scenes look at his new music video was released. People were surprised by who’s starring in it. The former La Casa de los Famosos contestant appears on the beach next to Peso Pluma in the video. Many believed they were just working together but then they were caught holding hands at the airport, raising suspicions of a relationship.

Dania Méndez has a reputation Dania is an influencer who became famous appearing on various reality shows such as Acapulco Shore, La Casa de los Famosos and her controversial appearance on Big Brother Brazil. However, although she is loved by many, some have attacked her. The gorgeous Mexican has been accused on several occasions of wanting to rid the coattails of other celebrities. She was recently linked to actor Arturo Carmona, who she has not spoken well of recently.

Vieira Vidente has a warning for Peso Pluma Vieira Vidente recently spoke about the controversy that was unleashed after the video of Peso Pluma and Dania together on the beach came out. She did not have good news for the Mexican singer: «I have something to tell him, she’s using him, Dania is using Peso Pluma for fame,» says the psychic. «I honestly didn’t know who she was, until she was on La Casa de los Famosos and there was something between Arturo Carmona and her, however I have to tell the truth,» Vieira said.

Vieira Vidente says things won’t go well between the pair «Every time she has a relationship, she destroys it and talks bad about her exes. She talked about Carmona, about a Brazilian, and then she’s going to talk about another and another, and she’s going to talk about you Peso Pluma too,» warned the psychic. «What she’s looking for is a car, money and more fame. She’s thinking of getting a lot of money from him, she says that at the moment they are not in a relationship, but he’s falling in love with her a lot; she has something that convinces man, however God is great and justice will come,» she revealed in a TikTok video.