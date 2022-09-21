Does she have a new love? Vieira Vidente reads Shakira’s cards

More than three months after her breakup with Gerard Piqué, there could be good news for Shakira.

Psychic Vieira Vidente reads the Colombian singer’s tarot cards.

Does Shakira already have a new love? After constant rumors, the breakup of Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué was confirmed after ten years and two sons together. Now, psychic Vieira Vidente reads Shakira’s cards and it seems that there could be good news for her. Through her official YouTube channel where she is about to reach a million and a half subscribers, the famous psychic shared a video that immediately provoked reactions. It was about who would be the first to know more about the new love of the Hips Don ‘t Lie and Tortura singer, among many others. What does fate hold for Shakira? Vieira Vidente commented that she sees Shakira, whom she implied is part of the Illuminati, together with a man, who is not an older person and who has brown hair: “In the first place, I say my dream is coming true: Shakira has found love again.” Next, the psychic said that the Colombian singer prefers to keep all this a secret, although she is very excited: “However, she is a woman who is not going to bring this to light out for respect for her children, in addition to preferring to wait until this solidifies to see how far this person goes and how far they go together.”

“Shakira is going to ‘hit’ Piqué,” says Vieira Vidente Before continuing with her reading, psychic Vieira Vidente said that, Shakira is going to hit Gerard Piqué ‘hard’ with her new partner. He is not having the best time these days with FC Barcelona because he’s not playing the minutes he would like with the Catalan club, where he has spent much of his life. “He (referring to the artist’s new partner) is in the media too. He makes movies, he is from Hollywood, well-known, he adores her and has been waiting for her a lifetime… He is a warrior and a man of action, with a peace and tranquility.”

Shakira wants to do things right for her children Unlike Gerard Piqué, who has repeatedly been seen in public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, according to Vieira Vidente, Colombian singer Shakira has wanted to do things right (regarding her new love) for their children, Sasha and Milan Piqué Mebarak, 7 and 9 years old, respectively. “I don’t see that her children know this man, not yet. She is a woman who knows what she wants, she is a woman that life has given her a ‘hard’ personally, in her experiences, and in the love she has had, it has left a bad taste in his mouth. She has suffered a lot, for which she has been a warrior and she has been strong and that is why we have not seen her cry for love.”

2023 will be the year of Shakira Before finishing her reading, Vieira Vidente announced that 2023 will be the year of Shakira. She does not see her going to jail due to her legal problems, although she will be seen a lot in court: “Personally, she’s going to get up… She has so many men behind her who want to be with her, from Hollywood, well-known men, and she does like one, she’s excited again.” “I do not see that Shakira is going to marry in the next two years or the person with whom she is seeing at the moment… For her children, she will have a friendly relationship with Piqué, whom she has already forgiven, but she will not be able to forget what what he did. They are not going to get back together. I do not see it that way, she is one of those people who when they finish with a man, they do not return and are applauded,” concluded the psychic (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)