Vieira Vidente predicts what will happen with Nodal and Cazzu.

The psychic surprises everyone with her 2023 predictions for Nodal.

Isn’t he in love with Cazzu? Vieira Vidente reads the cards once again and predicts how Christian Nodal is going to end this year. According to the astrologer, she decided to see what fate holds for the famous singer and one of the questions that arose is what will happen to his relationship with singer Cazzu. Cazzu and Christian Nodal’s relationship continues to surprise the public after he ended his engagement to Belinda. Now, it seems that his new relationship is going strong, despite the rumors of a possible breakup. HOW DOES THE YEAR END FOR CHRISTIAN NODAL? The psychic began by casting the cards for Christian Nodal and described what 2023 will be like for the Mexican singer. Likewise, she spoke about his relationship with the Argentine rapper Cazzu, who he began dating this year. It seems that not everything is going well with their romance. “Look my loves, Christian Nodal, in 2022 he was like a scale: reeling. Between a rock and a hard place, personally. Professionally, he shone throughout 2022. It was a good year for him professionally, but personally, as this letter says ‘with open hands,’” said Vieira Vidente after reading the first cards.

Will his relationship with Cazzu end? Vieira Vidente explained that Nodal has not yet “processed” the relationship he has with Julieta — or Cazzu, as she is known — and for this reason, he sometimes finds himself “between a rock and a hard place”. Her cards told her that, although it seems that he is in love with his girlfriend, he’s not, but that he’s enjoying the time he spends with her. “Despite the fact that he is with this girl Cazzu, it does not reach him. Look, he is as this card says, he is between two. Here I see that he is in this relationship, but wait, he’s not so in love with her. He is excited, he’s living in the moment, yes he likes Cazzu a lot,” said the psychic.

Is Cazzu in love with Nodal? The psychic also explained that Cazzu seems to be the same as Nodal and both are “lost” in the relationship they have and that led them “to the eye of the storm”. According to the astrologer, the cards dictated that she’s with him to help her music career. “If this girl was listening to me, Cazzu, my love, you too feel like Christian between a rock and a hard place. You are a strong girl, a girl who, pardon my word my followers, it is convenient for her to be with him. Not because of the money, but because he is more famous than her. Let’s remember, who is Cazzu? I didn’t know her,” she noted. Filed Under: Vieira Vidente Nodal Cazzu

Will he be in trouble? Likewise, she sent Christian advice about what awaits him in 2023. According to the psychic, it seems that the coming year will be of great growth for the Ya No Somos Ni Seremos singer, because surprising duet opportunities will come that will mark his career. However, in love, it seems that he will not be so lucky. “Christian, my love, if you were listening to me I would tell you to be careful because they’re going to do it again. 2023 is going to be a year professionally, very good for you, some songs, some duets, professionally. Personally, be careful because something strong comes to you that after what Belinda did to you, they’re going to do it to you. Every time he has a woman, they kind of cheat on him,” she explained. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE

Is he going to marry Cazzu? Without a doubt, it seems that 2023 will not bring a ring for Cazzu. Despite the rumors that the singers are engaged, the stars seem to dictate something different. According to the cards, Cazzu will find love with another person and it is not Nodal. “It appears to me that you have a fall, in 2023, here I see a break. Each one on their side, here I see that they’re going to be apart. My loves, I see that in 2024 you will not get married. In 2023, the first eight months are going to be talked about. She gets out of his way, I see that she [Cazzu] finds the love of her life. I also don’t see her wanting to marry Christian Nodal, I don’t see her with a ring,” she concluded. Filed Under: Vieira Vidente Nodal Cazzu