Vieira Vidente predicts two deaths in the coming weeks (VIDEO)

Viera Vidente predicts two deaths in the coming weeks.

The psychic read her tarot cards.

Listen to Códice Críptico on Óyenos Audio for more supernatural stories. Códice Críptico is a new podcast on MundoNow’s Óyenos Audio. Host Dafnne Wejebe discusses all the mysteries of the world, including conspiracy theories, UFOs, past lives, life after death, paranormal phenomena, spirituality, numerology and more. Listen to the new Códice Críptico podcast by clicking on the image

Vieira Vidente predicts two deaths in August The renowned psychic Vieira Vidente has recently unveiled her predictions for the month of August and the revelations from the tarot cards have surprised her fans. She has an urgent warning for her social media followers about an upcoming event. In a new video posted on her YouTube channel, the psychic shares her insights for next month. With over a million subscribers, Viera Vidente has gained immense popularity, solidifying her position as one of the most sought-after psychics in Latin America.

«It’s a phenomenal month» In her latest video, Vieira fearlessly delves into her predictions for the upcoming month. With her signature approach of respecting everyone while sharing her insights, she starts by acknowledging this year is hard for some. As she lays out the tarot cards, she highlights a significant occurrence in August: “The cards are telling me that in the month of August we all have to have God in our mouths, we all have to pray. It’s strange that these two cards fell one below the other, the red ribbon and two people facing a person who is believed to be the queen, a person who is in power. The red ribbon seems to have the world in her hands, in August many pregnant women will have many losses,» she says in her video.

Will someone close to President AMLO die? In her reading, Viera delves into the topic of mortality, revealing her visions of four deaths that she foresees in the upcoming month. She emphasizes that these losses extend beyond the artistic realm and mentions a woman with light hair, formerly reddish, who seems to be a haunting presence tied to one of the upcoming departures. She says the woman is short and will make an impact on history. Additionally, the psychic senses two more deaths in Mexico: «I see and feel two more deaths in Mexico, I see four deaths, two from the media, someone well-known is leaving us in August. It’s a man who is leaving us, be careful as they are from the cabinet of President López Obrador.» These predictions have stirred strong reactions online.

People respond to Viera’s predictions Viera Vidente’s predictions have deeply concerned some netizens: “May God have mercy on all humanity, we have to pray a lot.» «Thank you again for another video and for keeping us informed.» «May God protect from all evil everyone who is seeing this comment and you and your family too.” In the comments, one person shares their personal experience: «Hello Vieira, as you say, our change lies in prayer, I confirm it because they called me a while ago to apply for a position after an interview that I had in June and when I heard you say that about jobs for August, that victory impressed me.»