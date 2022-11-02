Vieira Vidente shares her predictions for November

Vieira Vidente posts a revealing video.

The renowned psychic shares her predictions for November.

What will happen in the next 30 days? Hold on! Days before the end of October, as if she sensed that the worst was about to happen, the renowned psychic Vieira Vidente posted a revealing video to her official YouTube channel, where she’s about to reach a million and a half followers. In it, she shares her predictions for November. So pay close attention! Originally from Caracas, Venezuela, born to a Venezuelan father and a Dominican mother, the psychic “has exercised the gift that God gave her by helping people who need it.” One of the predictions for which she is most remembered is the death of Argentine soccer player Diego Armando Maradona, who died on November 25, 2020. A year earlier, she visualized his passing. What will happen in November? Vieira Vidente answers… After welcoming her followers, Vieira Vidente commented that November, being the 11th month of the year, will be a very powerful month: “It is destruction in the Yoruba religion, the 11th is not very good…”. Also, she wanted to make it clear once again that she does this card reading without disrespecting anything or anyone. “The cards are telling me that in month 11 many of us are not going to be calm or at peace. Here I see that many of us are not going to find each other, we will have ups and downs. I also see losses in economic matters, the money is not going to pay off for many people,” said the psychic.

A change is coming around the world Without letting much time go by, Vieira Vidente anticipated that there will be a change throughout the world, mainly in Mexico and the United States: “Here I see dire arguments with a former female president who will be on everyone’s lips in November. The cards are also telling me to be very careful because water is coming again.” “This month will be very cold, especially in New York and New Jersey, but also in Los Angeles. The cards are telling me that something powerful is coming for Mexico, there will be a lot to talk about in politics, but also, I see that two very important and well-known people from show business are leaving us,” said the psychic. (Filed as: Vieira Seer shares predictions for November)

Vieira Vidente visualizes a murder? After saying that US President Joe Biden, will sign important papers this month, Vieira Vidente set off alarms with the following prediction: “Here there will be a person who is going to stab an important person who has to do with the media (communication) and with politics.” “My prayers for Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Chile, because the cards tell me that a man is up to something. I see women crying, affected by a change… for the people who will travel by plane. Beware, we are going to pray that a misfortune doesn’t happen because I see a fall of ‘something’ from above and I see that many people will feel destroyed.”

“A person of power has the world in their hands” To end her predictions for November, Vieira Vidente shared that she sees that a person of power has the world in their hands: “The cards point me to a person who is not ‘old’, but is not young either. The cards also indicate to me that the right hand of the President of the United States (referring to Kamala Harris) will shake hands with Joe Biden.” “I also see that a person will wind up behind bars because they have not been doing things right, an older person, who will be on everyone’s lips this month…,” said the psychic, who revealed that she “sees water again” and asks us to pray for Puerto Rico, although she also requests the same for Mexico and Colombia. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)