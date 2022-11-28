Vieira Vidente announces her predictions for December

Pay attention!

Vieira Vidente announces her predictions for the last month of the year.

The psychic gives an interesting card reading. “Now the only thing left for us is to pray…” In her most recent video on her official YouTube channel, renowned psychic Vieira Vidente reveals her predictions for the last month of the year. Her followers immediately reacted. So what will happen in December? Continue reading…. After greeting her fans, the psychic said that in December we must focus on peace, tranquility and harmony. It is also an ideal month to reconcile with people who have become distant: “You have to leave many things behind and start over, because what happens in the present we take to the future.” “This is going to be powerful,” says Vieira Vidente Without letting much time pass, Vieira Vidente announced that “this is going to be powerful”, referring to what will happen in December. “We didn’t start very positive. We will see how we end… The cards are telling me that many people will end December taking a step forward, with a new beginning and leaving many things behind.” “There are many people who are in a tight spot, who are nervous and don’t want to be sick. We’re going to ask God that this year we have good health… I see conversations of a president with a woman next to him, a white woman who will make decisions, a man of power, this man is white, with gray hair, I think he’s the president of the United States.“

The President of the United States will make important decisions New cards confirm to Vieira Vidente that US President Joe Biden will make some decisions in the near future: “He’s pensive, thinking and thinking about how to close the month of December because many things for 2023 will depend on what he does. He will close the doors to many presidents, he will bring something different, something new.” “In politics, there will be someone who will be betrayed. This man must be very careful because he has a woman next to him that will be on everyone’s lips this month and this will bring consequences for next year,” said the psychic. According to Milenio, Joe Biden will announce his decision to run for re-election in 2023.

Vieira Vidente reads the cards for AMLO And when no one would have imagined it, Vieira Vidente read the cards for Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “He wants to bring new and good things to Mexico, a change, so that when he leaves people say that he was a good president. However, my prayers are with Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Chile, as changes and a new rebirth are coming. Be careful with the decisions you are going to make for these countries.” Just a few hours ago, according to El Universal, AMLO celebrated a thousand meetings with the Security Cabinet, which, he affirmed, have made it possible to guarantee peace and tranquility in Mexico: “The problem of violence, corruption and impunity and now that we work together Defense, Navy and Public Security, today we celebrate a thousand meetings of the Security Cabinet.” (Filed as: Vieira Vidente reveals his predictions for the last month of the year)

Vieira Vidente doesn’t have the best news for a show business personality Before finishing her predictions for December, Vieira Vidente commented that she envisions the ‘destruction of someone in show business’: “A person who feels destroyed and doesn’t know if he will make it to 2023 will be on everyone’s lips during the month of December. Sadly, he’s going to find himself on a tight spot, he’s on the verge of death.” It should be remembered that, as the BBC reported at the time, it was in December of last year that Mexican singer Vicente Fernández died after being hospitalized for several months due to a fall he suffered at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, so it doesn’t sound crazy that this month show business in Mexico might be grieving again, as predicted by Vieira Vidente. (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE) With information from Milenio, El universal and BBC.