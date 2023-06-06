Leaked video of Pacho El Antifeka’s murder scene

Video of Pacho El Antifeka’s murder scene is leaked.

Surveillance camera images show exactly what took place.

Puerto Rican authorities found him dead at a shopping mall.

VIDEO OF PACHO EL ANTIFEKA’S MURDER SCENE After the murder of Puerto Rican rapper, Pacho El Antifeka, new details of the crime have emerged. Leaked video shows the exact moment when the killers shot him.

Pacho was the parking lot of a strip mall when the armed men arrived and shot him from inside their vehicle. The Puerto Rico police continue to investigate and search for those responsible for the fatal incident as well as the motive.

Mundo Para Todos shared video of the last moments of Puerto Rican rapper Neftalí Álvarez Núñez, better known as Pacho El Antifeka. The clip comes from a security camera in a business near the parking lot where the singer was shot to death.

In the first seconds, some men can be seen approaching the rapper’s vehicle and after that, they started shooting the car. The people who were near the entrance ran inside for safety.