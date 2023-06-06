Leaked video of Pacho El Antifeka’s murder scene
Video of Pacho El Antifeka's murder scene is leaked. Surveillance camera images show exactly what took place. He was found him dead at a shopping mall.
After the murder of Puerto Rican rapper, Pacho El Antifeka, new details of the crime have emerged. Leaked video shows the exact moment when the killers shot him.
Pacho was the parking lot of a strip mall when the armed men arrived and shot him from inside their vehicle. The Puerto Rico police continue to investigate and search for those responsible for the fatal incident as well as the motive.
Mundo Para Todos shared video of the last moments of Puerto Rican rapper Neftalí Álvarez Núñez, better known as Pacho El Antifeka. The clip comes from a security camera in a business near the parking lot where the singer was shot to death.
In the first seconds, some men can be seen approaching the rapper’s vehicle and after that, they started shooting the car. The people who were near the entrance ran inside for safety.
What did the video reveal?
The video shows men approaching Pacho El Atnifeka’s SUV and shooting him. Seconds later, the men get back in their vehicle and drive away. At the moment, it is unknown who the attackers were.
Because the camera was far from the place where the incident occurred, only the black SUV carrying the armed men in the direction of the singer can be seen, but the people who shot at him were not visible. At the moment, Puerto Rico police are investigating.
Were they settling a score?
According to local media, the reggaetonero had a criminal record due to a violation of the weapons law. He had also been in prison and was released in 2017. The motive for the attack is unknown at this time.
The images of the singer’s body at the crime scene have been leaked. The images show the windshield of his SUV riddled with bullet holes. Police have not commented on the photos.
What do the authorities say?
Photos show that the rapper was shot at least seven times in the face and head. Months earlier he had been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and they conducted a search of his home, according to El Financiero.
Neftalí Álvarez Núñez focused on his career as a rapper and was in the duo Pacho & Cirilio, until 2015. In 2021 he released his first solo album called All Star Game. He was similar to artists like Wisin y Yandel, Rauw Alejandro, Nicky Jam, according to El Financiero.