TikTok user claims to have video from the ill-fated Titan voyage (VIDEO)

A TikTok user claims to have video from ill-fated Titan voyage.

Some people insist the vessel didn’t implode.

Investigators have confirmed they found debris from the Titan. TikTok user claims to have Titan video. Following the tragedy of the Titan submersible, a TikTok user has posted a video alleged to show the crew members aboard the submarine moments before their untimely demise. According to the recording, the millionaires exploring the Titanic ship were killed. The video was shared by user @memessier1. It allegedly depicts the crew inside the Titan submersible before fatal incident. Authorities have confirmed the sub imploded before reaching the Titanic wreckage. TikTok user claims to have video from Titan submersible The video clip captures the awe-inspiring moment when the passengers aboard the submersible reach the haunting sight of the remains of the Titanic. However, their excitement quickly turns to astonishment as they witness something shocking — a mysterious movement from within the sunken ocean liner. The camera captures a shadow emerging from the wreckage, but suddenly, the screen goes black, suggesting that the submersible may have been crushed by a sea creature that emerged from the ship’s remains. This eerie footage has sparked speculation among internet users.

The last recording of the Titan crew The video astonished internet users who saw a shadowy figure emerge from the sunken ship when the submersible reached the ocean floor. However, others were skeptical and suggested that there could be a logical explanation. Some commented: «I don’t understand, they did get to see the Titanic, right? And they had lost communication 1 hour after going down.» «Something big happened, there seems to be a shadow of a person, could it be that inside the Titanic there is something hidden?» «They saw things that did not want to be revealed to the light.»

Authorities insist there is no audio or video of the last Titan voyage Contrary to claims made on social media, authorities have clarified that there are no video or audio recordings of the OceanGate’s Titan submersible moments before it imploded. The audio being circulated, which includes a person screaming for help, is not related to any real incident but is instead from a fictional series. This misinformation has been widely shared on platforms like Facebook and TikTok. One of the posts falsely states that leaked audio features the voices of millionaires inside the Titan submarine. In one a voice can be heard saying, «Michael, don’t leave me here. Michael, help me.»

Are they hiding something? The audio featuring the phrase, «Michael, don’t leave me here. Michael, help me,» is unrelated to the Titan submersible. The Associated Press reported that the audio originated from a video posted on the YouTube channel Squimpus McGrimpus in July 2020. It is part of a fictional analog horror series based on the video game Five Nights at Freddy’s. The description of the video credits the voice to theniftytable. When contacted by the AP on Twitter, Nolan David, who goes by the username @theniftytable, confirmed that he recorded the voice for the series. Additionally, authorities responsible for the investigation, both in the United States and Canada, have not released any recordings associated with the individuals aboard the boat. The Coast Guard, in response to the AP’s inquiry, stated that they have not released any audio related to the search efforts.