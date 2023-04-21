A new video of the Dalai Lama inappropriately touching a girl circulates
After the scandal over the Dalai Lama asking a boy to suck his tongue another video emerges. seen He is inappropriately touching a young girl.
Another scandalous video of the Dalai Lama. After a video went viral in which the religious leader was seen kissing a young boy and asking him to suck his tongue, another questionable video has emerged.
This time internet users are upset by his behavior again. In a new viral video of the religious leader, he can be seen stroking a girl’s arm and some find it inappropriate.
Video of the Dalai Lama touching a girl inappropriately
After the scandal involving the religious leader, where his behavior towards a young boy horrified many. People have begun to uncover more compromising incidents involving the Nobel Peace Prize winner.
A new video of the Dalai Lama inappropriately touching a girl is going viral and internet users are outraged again.
The Dalai Lama is touching a young girl’s arm
Netizens have uncovered a new video of the Dalai Lama where he’s sitting next to a young girl in a group of people.
The Dalai Lama takes her arm and begins to move his hand up and down. He even goes so far as to lightly squeeze the girl’s arm, who continues to sit with him.
People react to the video
“He is no longer the Dalai Lama now he is Dalai Manos. He can’t control his impulses, perverse old man.” “Oh, not every day that goes by gets worse.” “With the video where he kisses the boy, it clearly shows that he is sick! No more is needed!”