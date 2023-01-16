Video of the last moments aboard the Nepal plane that crashed (VIDEO)
Video surfaces of the last moments on board the Nepal plane. At least 68 people were killed in the Nepal plane crash. 72 passengers were on board.
This morning authorities offered more details about the tragic plane crash in Nepal over the weekend. Video of the “last moments alive” on board the plane have surfaced. We see what the passengers experienced in their final moments before the crash.
A video made by one of the passengers during the tragedy has gone around the world, as he never imagined that he would be broadcasting his last moments live, according to a tweet by El Dato Noticias Morelos.
Video of the last moments inside the Nepal plane that crashed
The passenger, named Sonu Jaiswal, 35, originally from India, started a Facebook live and captured the moment the Yeti Airlines plane crashed, killing him and 67 other in Nepal.
In the first seconds of the video, Jaiswal begins to record what he can see outside the airplane window, his fellow passengers and a bit of himself, obviously looking excited about his journey.
Sonu Jaiswal broadcast his last moments alive
However, his happiness only lasted for a few seconds. Soon after in the video begins, Sonu Jaiswal completely loses control of the phone he was using to make the live broadcast and we can hear his screams and those of the other passengers.
Subsequently, the video turns orange because of the flames that erupted after the explosion caused by the strong impact of the tragic plane crash.
Rescue efforts resumed on Monday
The Associated Press reported that authorities confirmed that they are searching for four missing persons, adding that rescue efforts paused on Sunday and resumed on Monday.
The tragedy occurred on Sunday after a passenger plane, covering a regional route, with 72 people on board, plunged into a gorge as it approached a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara, authorities said. It is the worst plane crash in the country in three decades.
Foreigners were also killed in the Nepal plane crash
Rescuers used ropes to pull the bodies out of the fuselage, which was partially suspended over the edge of the ravine. The firefighters transferred some charred bodies to hospitals where relatives of the victims had gathered.
The ATR 72 twin-engine plane operated by the Nepalese company Yeti Airlines carried 68 passengers from the capital, Kathmandu, a 27-minute journey. The passage included 15 foreign citizens and four crew members, according to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority. The foreigners were five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, one Irishman, one Australian, one Argentinean, and one Frenchman. Click here to see the last moments of passengers in a plane crash in Nepal.