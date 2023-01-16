Video of the last moments aboard the Nepal plane that crashed (VIDEO)

At least 68 people were killed in the Nepal plane crash.

Video surfaces of the last moments on board the Nepal plane.

72 passengers were on board the aircraft.

This morning authorities offered more details about the tragic plane crash in Nepal over the weekend. Video of the “last moments alive” on board the plane have surfaced. We see what the passengers experienced in their final moments before the crash.

A video made by one of the passengers during the tragedy has gone around the world, as he never imagined that he would be broadcasting his last moments live, according to a tweet by El Dato Noticias Morelos.

Video of the last moments inside the Nepal plane that crashed

The passenger, named Sonu Jaiswal, 35, originally from India, started a Facebook live and captured the moment the Yeti Airlines plane crashed, killing him and 67 other in Nepal.

In the first seconds of the video, Jaiswal begins to record what he can see outside the airplane window, his fellow passengers and a bit of himself, obviously looking excited about his journey.