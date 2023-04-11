Video of ‘Juliancito’ being introduced for the first time by Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia
Video of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian introducing baby Julián Figueroa resurfaces. Cristina Saralegui's comment to Joan Sebastian is also recalled.
- Video of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian introducing baby Julián Figueroa resurfaces.
- Journalist Cristina Saralegui’s comment to Joan Sebastian is also recalled.
- Julián Figueroa died last weekend.
Video of Juliancito resurfaces. It’s a very sad time in the world of entertainment in Mexico, not only for fans of Julián Figueroa, but also for many people who know that losing a child is one of the most terrible things that can happen to anyone.
For Maribel Guardia, mother of the late actor and singer, we are sure there will not be a deeper blow than this. After her son’s death, emotional moments like when singer Joan Sebastian and Maribel introduced their son on television for the first time have resurfaced.
Interview where little Julián Figueroa was first introduced resurfaces
Despierta America posted a video of the time that journalist Cristina Saralegui met Juliancito for the first time when he was just a baby. This was almost 30 years ago when Maribel and Joan, introduced their little one.
It was a casual interview and Julancito’s tenderness and charm stole the hearts of everyone watching as he blew kisses and laughed in the arms of his mother Maribel Guardia. Now, he has become a painful memory for all the fans.
Many thought Cristina Saralegui’s comment was inappropriate
However, journalist Cristina Saralegui made a comment to Joan Sebastian that many considered inappropriate: “And after having four children, what is it like to have a son-grandson?” she asked the singer.
Joan Sebastian responded politely: “The truth, Cristina, is that at 45 I feel more capable of giving the same love but better channeled, a more mature love. I have more time to give my son.”
“So reckless…”
This detail caught the attention of many people on social media when they saw the video shared by Despierta América. “How rude!” “A son grandson? There are people who go over the top.”
“That reckless Cristina… saying he’s his son or grandson… How unfortunate the death of the boy,” assured some Instagram users. This interview was one of the most touching moments shared by the family.