Video of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian introducing baby Julián Figueroa resurfaces.

Journalist Cristina Saralegui’s comment to Joan Sebastian is also recalled.

Julián Figueroa died last weekend.

Video of Juliancito resurfaces. It’s a very sad time in the world of entertainment in Mexico, not only for fans of Julián Figueroa, but also for many people who know that losing a child is one of the most terrible things that can happen to anyone.

For Maribel Guardia, mother of the late actor and singer, we are sure there will not be a deeper blow than this. After her son’s death, emotional moments like when singer Joan Sebastian and Maribel introduced their son on television for the first time have resurfaced.

Interview where little Julián Figueroa was first introduced resurfaces

Despierta America posted a video of the time that journalist Cristina Saralegui met Juliancito for the first time when he was just a baby. This was almost 30 years ago when Maribel and Joan, introduced their little one.

It was a casual interview and Julancito’s tenderness and charm stole the hearts of everyone watching as he blew kisses and laughed in the arms of his mother Maribel Guardia. Now, he has become a painful memory for all the fans.