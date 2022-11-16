A video of journalist Juan Fernando Barona beating his girlfriend has gone viral on social media.

Now he has been fired and he will have to face justice. FIRED FOR BEATING HIS GIRLFRIEND! A video of journalist Juan Fernando Barona beating his girlfriend has gone viral on social media causing great outrage. Now he’s been fired from his job and he will have to face justice. Recently, a video began circulating on social media showing Colombian journalist Juan Fernando Barona hitting a woman who is lying on the floor inside an elevator, while his friend turns a blind eye. Video of journalist beating his girlfriend causes outrage and he’s fired The situation has angered the public and the journalist has already begun to suffer the consequences. After the video was made public, Barona was fired from the program he worked for at Noticias Uno. “As of this moment, Juan Fernando Barona is not part of @NoticiasUno. The administrative and editorial teams learned tonight about the serious images broadcast on social networks. Mr. Barona has the right to defend himself within due process,” stated Jorge Acosta, manager of the channel.

Complaint against the Colombian journalist Apparently the attack was captured by security cameras in the parking lot of the building where Barona lives. There is also a complaint filed by Danielle Silveira, a young woman of Brazilian origin who says she had a romantic relationship for almost four months with the journalist, according to El País. “In one of the videos you can see how she is dragged by Juan Fernando and his friend in the parking lot. On the street, Juan Fernando hits her several times and throws her to the ground,” the lawsuit states. “In my defense I managed to scratch Juan in the neck and ripped his shirt,” added the young woman about what happened at dawn on October 14.

Alarming video Silveira says Barona beat her out of his apartment. The images released by Jacarandas show how the journalist drags her across the elevator floor, while a friend, identified as Nicolás Vergara, holds the door for him. “Both brutally beat her and pulled her hair, dragging her across the floor,” warn the activists. According to the complaint, it all started with an argument and verbal attacks from Barona. Now the journalist, who had traveled to Egypt to cover President Gustavo Petro’s participation in the climate summit, will have to return to Colombia to face justice. WATCH VIDEO HERE

Barona’s response While the legal process continues, Juan Fernando Barona spoke on social media and shared a photo showing the marks on his neck. “I never wanted to make a painful private case public, which is intimate, to preserve the rights of the other person involved, and mine,” he began by saying. “However, since some parts have been disclosed without context and without consulting me, I am making this photo and the Forensic Medicine opinion that was performed on me and that gave me a 15-day disability leave. I will not say another word about it, except on the stand,” he added. “I do not accept charges of family violence in the context of the family, since she and I have never had the intention of forming a family, we are not spouses, much less permanent partners, as my ex-girlfriend recounts before this police station,” says Barona’s statement, according to People en Español.