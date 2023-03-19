Video of Gerard Piqué fighting with Frenkie de Jong (VIDEO)
Video of Piqué fighting with Frenkie de Jong. Shakira’s incredible success in recent months have made it clear that the Colombian singer is in one of the best stages of her life. However, for her ex Gerard Piqué things aren’t going as well.
The former Barcelona soccer player has starred in many scandals since splitting with Shakira. Now, a video of Piqué has now resurface that we are sure he was hoping we’d forget about.
The video shows the former soccer player at the inauguration of the Johan Cruyff Stadium in August 2019. He is arguing with a teammate and has an surprisingly arrogant attitude.
Gerard Piqué did not want to give up his seat so Frenkie de Jong could sit next to his girlfriend. This sparked a disagreement.
They argued in front of everyone
As the video progresses, you can see Frenkie de Jong and Gerard Piqué argue while the latter, visibly annoyed, waves and gestures for him to move. The video ends with Frenkie’s fiancée looking annoyed.
Piqué refused to move and even turned his back on the couple. This video has generated a wave of criticism and divided opinions about the behavior of both athletes.
A lot of people have defended Gerard Piqué because of Frenkie de Jong’s attitude
Many Shakira fans have said that the ex-soccer player has never had a great attitude and the videos where he’s snubbing her prove it. However, opinions have been divided on this video as some say de Jong was behaving rudely.
“That’s too disrespectful to Pique. Why is that little boy telling his uncle to defend a girl?” “Frenkie will be punished when he gets home. Well, telling an older man to stand up so your girlfriend can sit next to you is disrespectful.” “He could sit wherever he wants at United, stadiums are usually half empty at half time when the fans they are gone,” said some users.