Video of Gerard Piqué fighting with Frenkie de Jong (VIDEO)

Video of Piqué arguing with his former teammate Frenkie de Jong surfaces.

People were shocked at Piqué’s attitude.

Opinions of the incident are divided.

Video of Piqué fighting with Frenkie de Jong. Shakira’s incredible success in recent months have made it clear that the Colombian singer is in one of the best stages of her life. However, for her ex Gerard Piqué things aren’t going as well.

The former Barcelona soccer player has starred in many scandals since splitting with Shakira. Now, a video of Piqué has now resurface that we are sure he was hoping we’d forget about.

Video of Piqué fighting with Frenkie de Jong

The video shows the former soccer player at the inauguration of the Johan Cruyff Stadium in August 2019. He is arguing with a teammate and has an surprisingly arrogant attitude.

Gerard Piqué did not want to give up his seat so Frenkie de Jong could sit next to his girlfriend. This sparked a disagreement.