Chiquis Rivera teaches ‘even angina’

On her trip to meet her boyfriend Emilio’s family, Jenni’s daughter was “cheeky” more embracing than ever

Don Pedro Rivera saw the video and was shocked by sending a message to his granddaughter The last few days have been special for Chiquis Rivera as she traveled to meet her boyfriend Emilio’s family and took time to enjoy paradisiacal beaches and show off her well-rounded body that, based on food and exercise, has been molded just as she wanted. have, posting a video in a bathing suit that scandalized everyone, but now his grandfather Don Pedro Rivera saw the images and even sent him a message. And it is that Chiquis Rivera has known how to ‘sell herself’ as the singer who follows in the footsteps of her mother Jenni, proud of her curves in tight-fitting outfits that highlight her attributes, for which she showed off her flesh in a bathing suit on the beach, even showing her ‘anginas’, sparking much controversy. Chiquis Rivera showed off her attributes in a swimsuit In the video, Chiquis Rivera appears approaching the camera in her room when she walks away and reveals all the sensuality of her body in a black swimsuit with a thong that reveals “almost everything” and a bra that reveals her great frontal attributes that undoubtedly drove everyone who saw the images crazy. The comments of the people for the video were hot: “Put on clothes CHIKIS!!!!”, her uncle Lupillo scolded her, but the other people were fascinated: “Bella Chiquis and without makeup even more”, “Pelatzo CUERPATZO caratza!!!!”, “You don’t need to show your body to succeed, that’s what those who don’t have talent do”, “Like this or more filters!”, “What a beautiful body you look at Chiquis, the truth is that you look at the effort of exercise you do”, “She is skinnier than the change, she looks good”.

Don Pedro sees the video of his granddaughter, and is he ‘turned on’? While Lupillo Rivera demanded that she put on clothes, her grandfather Don Pedro Rivera saw the video thanks to ‘Despierta América’ and they took advantage of her reaction to create controversy, because she even sent a message to her granddaughter… did she like that she got rid of her clothes to show the attributes for which you have worked hard in recent months? The words of Don Pedro Rivera were forceful: “I think that she excels at everything she does every day, so there is a sample of the fight for everything she has done after all the attacks from the haters and everything and is showing that she goes ahead and that she is going to go as far as she wants… not of course not (he is a jealous grandfather)”, he stated and even said that he is prepared to see more of his granddaughter.

People are scandalized by the words of Chiquis Rivera’s grandfather The reactions to the words that Don Pedro Rivera was prepared “to see more” of his granddaughter Chiquis Rivera were forceful on the part of the people: “What a bad wave to put grandpa on a par with Chiquis’ video. I mean, why? what need? Sad to see the quality of humans that we are becoming”, “How barbaric he does not have to say anything!

I would be ashamed if my grandfather saw that.” More people expressed their opinion: “A morbid grandfather is what he is”, “I climb something like that, and my grandmother breaks my mouth with a blow”, “What a contemporary grandfather”, “I want a grandfather like that”, “Always take care and love your grandchildren and protect them from your children please”, “To get ahead you don’t have to show your butt and grandparents will always support you”, “At 37 years old I don’t even uncover a beer in front of my parents and these women open beyond the soul.”

Doesn't Don Pedro take sides with Jenni's children? A few days ago, Rosie Rivera and her brother Juan confirmed the estrangement of Jenni's children from the family, since the companies of the Diva de la Banda were audited and apparently irregularities were found, and while they talk about the subject, Don Pedro does not take sides for neither side. The singer and manager of the Rivera dynasty has also remained quite calm in terms of his statements on the issue of family separation and whenever he can, he sends his support to his children, as well as his grandchildren, for which he He hopes that he will be the one to end so many fights and can bring them all together again. HERE YOU CAN SEE THE VIDEO OF DON PEDRO RIVERA WATCHING CHIQUIS.