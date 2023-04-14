Was he saying goodbye? Touching video of Julián Figueroa singing to his son
A touching video of Julián Figueroa singing to his son surfaces. The popular singer dedicated a song to his son before he died.
- A touching video of Julián Figueroa singing to his son surfaces.
- He dedicated a song to his son before he died.
- Like his father, Julián shared his artistic gift with his little boy.
A touching video of Julián Figueroa singing to his son comes to light. An emotional video is circulating online after the Mexican singer-songwriter’s sudden death. Was he saying goodbye to his son? A video of Julián Figueroa singing to his son is melting hearts.
On Sunday, April 9, Mexican show business was thrust into mourning after learning of Julián Figueroa’s death. He was the son of soap opera actress Maribel Guardia and the late singer Joan Sebastian.
Video of Julián Figueroa singing to his son
After this, different videos have been shared in memory of the also actor. One in particular has melted the hearts of everyone who sees it. Just days before his death Julián sang to his son.
In the video shared on Tiktok by @thealfaros4, the singer is seen recording himself as he prepares to give his son Juliancito a moving gift that will live on in his memory forever.
“What remains of my life will all be for you”
“Let’s see Julián, I’m going to sing your song for you. Give me a kiss,” the late singer begins. Later, he began to sing a tender melody showing Juliancito his love is immeasurable.
Every day in the morning I see your eyes shine, which illuminate all the happiness in my life. What remains of my life will all be for you, because you are without a doubt the best part of me. And to give you my love, I don’t need more than a guitar and this humble song, he sings.
“Come give dad a kiss, I love you son”
I don’t need to search for words to give you my love, I don’t need more than a look to give you my love. I just need to kiss your heart. Julián Figueroa sang in the melody for his little one who listened attentively to his song.
Finally, the emotional recording concludes at the end of the song and the late singer says: “Come give dad a kiss, I love you son.”
Did Julián know he was not long for this world?
Social media users immediately began commenting. Some said it seemed that Julián was saying goodbye to his son Juliancito.
“This video is a treasure for his son.” “What a pain to see that little baby.” “He had a beautiful boy, it hurts that God wanted to take him away.” “My God, what a great pain.”