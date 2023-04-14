A touching video of Julián Figueroa singing to his son surfaces.

He dedicated a song to his son before he died.

Like his father, Julián shared his artistic gift with his little boy.

A touching video of Julián Figueroa singing to his son comes to light. An emotional video is circulating online after the Mexican singer-songwriter’s sudden death. Was he saying goodbye to his son? A video of Julián Figueroa singing to his son is melting hearts.

On Sunday, April 9, Mexican show business was thrust into mourning after learning of Julián Figueroa’s death. He was the son of soap opera actress Maribel Guardia and the late singer Joan Sebastian.

Video of Julián Figueroa singing to his son

After this, different videos have been shared in memory of the also actor. One in particular has melted the hearts of everyone who sees it. Just days before his death Julián sang to his son.

In the video shared on Tiktok by @thealfaros4, the singer is seen recording himself as he prepares to give his son Juliancito a moving gift that will live on in his memory forever.