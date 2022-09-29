On the fourth day of Pablo Lyle’s trial there was a ray of hope for the actor.

The hurricane that will hit Miami will interrupt the legal process for two days.

Could the soap opera actor be found not guilty? Pablo Lyle has been on trial for four days and his sentence will have to wait due to the hurricane that is hitting Miami. However it is said that there is a new ray of hope that the actor will be found not guilty of the crime he’s charged with. According to various media such as Excelsior and Ventaneando, a previously unpublished video could provide evidence that Pablo Lyle’s defense can use to contest his original arrest. Pablo Lyle is working hard to defend himself He has been visibly calm in these first four days of his trial for involuntary manslaughter. Pablo Lyle has hope of avoiding jail based on new evidence that his lawyers put before the judge in the case. Pablo Lyle was arrested for beating Ricardo Hernández to death after a road rage incident involving his brother in-law. Apparently his arrest may not have been carried out correctly, which could exonerate him.

The video that could change the actor’s entire case Video from the body-cam of the police officer who detained actor Pablo Lyle at the Miami airport, may have documented his arrest. The issue is that the officer was not in his jurisdiction, so the arrest may not have been valid. According to Excelsior, the officer was part of the Miami police department and not Miami-Dade County, so he did not have jurisdiction to question or arrest Pablo Lyle, even though he had hit the man, causing his death.

Is Pablo Lyle going to get away with it? Pablo Lyle was always willing to cooperate with the authorities despite the fact that his arrest “was improper” so that will also help his case. The video of the arrest and some other evidence that his defense alleges has not been taken into account will also help. However, it is known that if the actor is found guilty, he could be deported to Mexico since he is not a US citizen and naturally he will not be allowed to have a green card. He could face 5 to 15 years in prison if convicted, but there is also the possibility of a reduced sentence for good behavior.

Bad day in court? Ventaneando is revealing what happens on each day of Pablo Lyle’s trial and in its most recent report it stated that the actor had a difficult day before the judge who was dismissed many of the aces up his lawyers’ sleeves. However, not all is lost. Apparently, the widow of Juan Ricardo Hernández has not yet been called to testify and if she does, it could come to light that he had problems with drinking and even with his knees, which would undoubtedly benefit the actor. SEE VENTANEANDO’S VIDEO HERE