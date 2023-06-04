Jenni Rivera ‘reappears’ in a TikTok video.

The video claims that Jenni Rivera is alive.

It shows how she would look today.

IS JENNI RIVERA ALIVE? One of the mysteries that continues to haunt the music world is of Jenni Rivera’s death and whether she faked it. Now a TikTok video is circulating claiming to know what she would look like today.

On December 9, 2012, the regional Mexican music world was rocked by a tragedy. Jenni Rivera, also known as «Mariposa de Barrio», died in a tragic plane crash with six other people. Her brother, Lupillo Rivera identified her sister’s body and revealed the bad news.

IS JENNI RIVERA ALIVE?

Once again, the theory that Jenni Rivera is alive has resurfaced on the internet due to a TikTok video that supposedly shows what the singer looks like today. The video shows the singer with wrinkles, saying that she is still alive.

Despite the evidence and the official confirmation of Jenni Rivera’s death, some people have clung to the hope that she is alive and have developed conspiracy theories about it.