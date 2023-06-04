Video emerges claiming that Jenni Rivera is alive and showing how she looks now
Jenni Rivera 'reappears' in a TikTok video. The video claims that Jenni Rivera is alive. It shows how she would look today.
IS JENNI RIVERA ALIVE? One of the mysteries that continues to haunt the music world is of Jenni Rivera’s death and whether she faked it. Now a TikTok video is circulating claiming to know what she would look like today.
On December 9, 2012, the regional Mexican music world was rocked by a tragedy. Jenni Rivera, also known as «Mariposa de Barrio», died in a tragic plane crash with six other people. Her brother, Lupillo Rivera identified her sister’s body and revealed the bad news.
Once again, the theory that Jenni Rivera is alive has resurfaced on the internet due to a TikTok video that supposedly shows what the singer looks like today. The video shows the singer with wrinkles, saying that she is still alive.
Despite the evidence and the official confirmation of Jenni Rivera’s death, some people have clung to the hope that she is alive and have developed conspiracy theories about it.
What does the video say?
The video is a montage of a series of interviews that the singer did before she died. It can be clearly seen that her face has been doctored and it’s not really her today.
«There are no intermediaries and I’m alive,» Jenni Rivera allegedly says in the video shared by @Maygg26. The video claims she’s been in hiding and will soon make an announcement.
Do you believe the video?
Internet users did not hesitate to leave their opinions and point out that the video is just a montage of old interviews the Inolvidable singer gave.
«It’s just a photomontage of an interview from 2011.» «It’s not fair that they make these types of videos, they don’t know the pain of losing a father or a mother, don’t play with the pain of others.» «That interview is from the past and they used a filter,» were some of the comments.
What happened to the singer?
Some who believe that Jenni Rivera is alive argue that no conclusive evidence of her death was presented, such as photographs of her remains or images of the accident. For this reason, these conspiracy theories about the singer often arise on the internet.
What her family and the authorities have explained for more than 10 years is that, in 2012, the plane in which she was traveling, a Learjet 25, took off from Monterrey, Mexico, bound for Toluca. Minutes after takeoff, the aircraft disappeared from radar and was found crashed in a mountainous area in Nuevo León.