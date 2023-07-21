MundoNow’s Óyenos Audio presents the new origianl podcast Observador Paranormal which offers everything related to the occult, paranormal phenomena, horror movies, supernatural investigations, analysis of the most famous paranormal cases, film vs. reality comparisons and much more. Observador Paranormal is the window that gives us a glimpse to all the possibilities of these inexplicable events, hosted by Juan Manuel Torreblanca and Roberto Belmont.

Victorine Galvan Grice murdered her husband for a terrible reason

«Please help me,» Victorine Galvan Grice, 55, shouted when the 911 operator answered her call, according to the arrest report. «My husband attacked me. Please help me. I think he’s dead (…) I shot him… He’s a monster,” she continued. Grice apologized to the 911 operator, saying: «He came towards me and I was scared. I called you right away… I’m so sorry, I was scared.» Police responded to the call at 8:24 in the morning where they found a man with a chest wound lying on the hallway floor in a pool of his own blood.

Douglas County officers arrested Grice as the prime suspect in the death of her spouse, Colin Grice, 57, inside their apartment in Highlands Ranch. The couple has no police record or records of family violence. But the 911 call, following a shooting, raises questions about what was going on in the home. Nine minutes later, officers confirmed Collins had been shot to death. The alleged murder weapon, a Ruger revolver, was recovered at the scene. Victorine Grice read her rights and taken to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, where she remains waiting to appear before a judge. She is charged with second degree murder and domestic violence.