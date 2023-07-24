Victoria Ruffo is seen using a wheelchair sparking worry about her health

Fans were shocked to see Victoria Ruffo using a wheelchair.

Is she suffering from serious health problems?

Her appearance has raised suspicions among worried fans. Victoria Ruffo, who was recently seen using a wheelchair.

Victoria Ruffo surprises everyone when she’s seen using a wheelchair Recently, various media captured shocking images of renowned actress Victoria Ruffo at the Mexico City International Airport using a wheelchair. The image of Victoria Ruffo in a wheelchair spread rapidly on social media, causing great concern among her loyal fans, who follow everything about her outstanding career.

Is Victoria Ruffo having health problems? Given the commotion, the media did not hesitate to question the actress about her health. With kindness and consideration towards her followers, Victoria Ruffo responded to the reporters, clarifying why she was using a wheelchair at the airport. “I don’t want to scare you. What happened is that I have three cervical hernias. So when I have to walk a lot I can’t. So from now on I prefer to go on little runs with a wheelchair,” explained the actress, according to TV Notas.

«I’m going to therapy» Jose Eduardo Derbez’s mother said she prefers to go to physical therapy rather than undergo surgery. “I only do therapy. They put me on a table that stretches you out. They also stretch your neck. They are more or less like forty sessions of each one. But that is done to avoid an operation.” The actress said that she can carry out her daily activities normally, but admitted that she has difficulty walking long distances: “Yes (I can carry out my normal activities without problem). What I can’t do is very long distances.”

More details about Victoria Ruffo’s condition are expected in the coming days Ruffo also explained what caused the hernias: “I think it is the posture, standing or sitting for a long time. I have also suffered falls from horses, from elephants. So I did that when I was young and obviously one thinks that nothing will happen. But those things return when one is old.” Over the next few days, more details about the famous Mexican soap opera actress’ recovery are expected. Despite her situation, Victoria was cheerful.