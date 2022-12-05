Victalina Mendoza Cruz murdered her boyfriend’s 2-year-old
Victalina Mendoza Cruz was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of the murder of a two year old child. The crime occurred on January 27, 2015 in Houston, Texas, when she pushed her boyfriend’s little son into a door. The two were planning to get married.
A disturbing detail has emerged in the documents of the brutal crime committed by Victalina Mendoza Cruz, consulted by MundoNow. She was pregnant when the murder happened.
At the time of writing this story, 32-year-old Victalina Mendoza Cruz is still in the Harris County Jail in Houston, Texas, awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), where she will serve her sentence.
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department (HPD) investigated the case that shook the community. Judge Brian E. Warren, of the Harris County 209th Criminal District Court handed down the sentence to Victalina Mendoza Cruz.
Victalina Cruz called 911 herself
On Thursday, January 27, 2015, 911 received a call for help for two-year-old Keaton Veerasamy, who was reportedly injured in an accident at The Domain at Ellington, 11700 Fuqua Street, southeast of Houston.
HPD officers responded to the scene. Houston Fire Department (HFD) tried to assist the little guy. Paramedics rushed Keaton Veerasamy to Texas Children’s Hospital for emergency treatment. Victalina Mendoza Cruz said that her boyfriend’s son drowned in the bathtub.
Keaton Veerasamy was pronounced dead at Texas Children’s Hospital
The boy’s father entrusted his girlfriend Victalina Mendoza Cruz to care for his son in the apartment where they lived together because he had gotten a good job in Louisiana and had to leave for several months. Cruz said that the child had accidentally drowned when she left him alone in the tub.
Doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital were unable to save the little boy. Doctors noted that the boy had suffered a blow to the head and that he could not have done by falling in the bathtub.
Victalina Mendoza Cruz ends up confessing to the murder
During her videotaped interrogation, the Victalina Mendoza Cruz admitted that the night of the tragedy, Keaton Veerasamy would not stop crying. She got desperate and at one point she grabbed him and threw him against the door frame, trying to make him be quiet.
The boy hit his head and fell to the ground but did not stop crying. Victalina Mendoza Cruz picked him up and threw him to the ground. The second impact made him lose consciousness. She then put him in the bathtub and called 911.