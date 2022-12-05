Victalina Cruz beat Keaton Veerasamy to death.

The 2-year-old was her boyfriend’s son.

She was convicted for her brutal crime.

Victalina Mendoza Cruz was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of the murder of a two year old child. The crime occurred on January 27, 2015 in Houston, Texas, when she pushed her boyfriend’s little son into a door. The two were planning to get married.

A disturbing detail has emerged in the documents of the brutal crime committed by Victalina Mendoza Cruz, consulted by MundoNow. She was pregnant when the murder happened.

Victalina Mendoza Cruz murdered her boyfriend’s 2-year-old

At the time of writing this story, 32-year-old Victalina Mendoza Cruz is still in the Harris County Jail in Houston, Texas, awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), where she will serve her sentence.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department (HPD) investigated the case that shook the community. Judge Brian E. Warren, of the Harris County 209th Criminal District Court handed down the sentence to Victalina Mendoza Cruz.