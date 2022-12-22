Mariana González reveals Vicente Fernández Jr. has a penile implant

Mariana González is intimate with Vicente Fernández Jr.

The Mexican businesswoman reveals that her fiancé has a a penile implant.

Vicente Fernández Jr. has a penile implant. The romance between Vicente Fernández Jr. and Mariana González has been one of the most controversial in show business. People often criticize their significant age difference but the happy couple doesn't care. On December 16, it was announced that the son of "El Charro de Huentitán" and his girlfriend, Mariana González, got engaged in Paris, right in front of the Eiffel Tower. The news caused a sensation on social media. Mariana González talks about her sex life with Vicente Fernández Jr. Once again, the Mexican model has put their relationship in the public eye by revealing the "little secret" that Vicente Fernández Jr. has been keeping. Without a doubt, the Rica, Famosa, Latina show has given us a lot to talk about. In a recent episode of Rica, Famosa, Latina, the woman also known as the "Mexican Kardashian" talked about her sex life with Vicente Fernández Jr. while she was enjoying a yacht ride with extravagant dishes for Sandra Vidal's birthday.

The Rica, Famosa, Latina star opens up about her relationship with Chente's son Mariana recently revealed that her fiancé, Vicente Fernández Jr., has a penile implant in order to have sex without problems. She said this on a recent episode of the show she appears on with the controversial Mayeli Alonso. "I am very proud of my Vis because every time he goes to the bedroom he does not waste time," shared Mariana González in response to questions about how the son of "El Charro de Huentitán" performs in bed at 58.

Mariana González says that Vicente Fernández Jr. has a penile implant "Well, it still works. There he has the little bomb. I squeeze a little egg (and it goes up)… He has it in his testicle and he just does it like that (she pretends to press), explained the 'Mexican Kardashian' on her reality show. After that, she made a joke with all her costars on Rica, Famosa, Latina, "I want to have the device and go on a trip and you press it (she joked). It is because of age," Vicente Fernández Jr's fiancée added.

The son of "El Charro de Huentitán" has not confirmed having an implant Subsequently, all the others began to comment on El Chente's son's implant, as curiosity grew about how it works and why they put it in. Kimberly Flores was one of those who asked, so Mariana immediately asked if Edwin Luna has frequent erections and his wife immediately said yes. "You have to be afraid. Be very careful because now they love each other, they adore each other and when there is a divorce that is when you meet the husband," said the Mexican model who is about to marry Vicente Fernández Jr. It should be noted that the son of "El Charro de Huentitán" has not spoken on the matter, so the implant has not been confirmed.