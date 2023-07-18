Verónica Dessio: The death of one of the women who participated in the first LGBT wedding in Argentina.
Experience the gripping story of Verónica Dessio, a charismatic lawyer who played a pivotal role in Argentina's first same-sex marriage.
Verónica Dessio was a charismatic, fair, and beloved woman. She tirelessly fought for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and always stood up for those in need. She had been married to Carolina, and together they had decided to have a child. However, their relationship had deteriorated, and Verónica began to suspect the obsession of Carolina’s new partner, Ivana Mavis. Listen to the latest episode of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.
The problems between Verónica, Carolina, and Ivana had escalated, and Verónica felt intimidated by Ivana’s invasive attitude. The situation became even more complicated when Verónica, prior to her murder, experienced a robbery in her home where all her savings were stolen. Only two people knew about the existence of the wall-embedded safe: Ivana and Carolina. This situation further fueled mistrust and tension in the relationship.
Carolina decided to end the relationship with Ivana and move to her own house, seeking a fresh start. However, Ivana did not accept the separation and became obsessed with Carolina. She used various methods to maintain control over her, including simulating a serious illness in her dog to reconnect. Carolina felt suffocated and sought to distance herself from the situation, but Ivana refused to let her go.
The hired killer to murder Verónica Dessio
Finally, Ivana contacted a hitman named Jorge Alves to carry out the murder of Verónica. Using a cloned cellphone and posing as someone else, Ivana hired Jorge and guided him to enter Verónica’s house when Carolina was not present. The murder was brutal, and Verónica Dessio was found with her throat slit on the floor of her patio.
Investigations revealed incriminating evidence in the murder case, such as security footage showing Jorge leaving Verónica’s house and phone call records and internet searches linked to Ivana. The main hypothesis was that Ivana was the mastermind behind the crime, driven by her obsession and jealousy towards Verónica.
The immense pain of losing a family member
The case had a profound impact on Verónica’s family, especially on her eight-year-old son, who witnessed the horrific discovery of his mother’s body. Verónica Dessio’s sister, Natalia Dessio, expressed the pain and anguish this tragedy caused in their family, as well as the lack of justice for the collateral damages suffered.
The judicial process sought to determine the guilt of the accused and bring them to trial for Verónica’s murder. However, the pain and loss caused by this violent act cannot be repaired by justice alone. The story of Verónica Dessio serves as a tragic reminder of how unchecked obsession and excessive passion can lead to devastating consequences.