The case of Verónica Dessio is a story that involves passion, obsession, and a tragic murder. Verónica Vecchio, a lawyer known for her involvement in Argentina’s first same-sex marriage, was brutally killed in her home in La Plata on December 23, 2020. The crime left her family and loved ones devastated as they sought answers about who could have committed such an act of violence.

Verónica Dessio was a charismatic, fair, and beloved woman. She tirelessly fought for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and always stood up for those in need. She had been married to Carolina, and together they had decided to have a child. However, their relationship had deteriorated, and Verónica began to suspect the obsession of Carolina’s new partner, Ivana Mavis. Listen to the latest episode of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.

The problems between Verónica, Carolina, and Ivana had escalated, and Verónica felt intimidated by Ivana’s invasive attitude. The situation became even more complicated when Verónica, prior to her murder, experienced a robbery in her home where all her savings were stolen. Only two people knew about the existence of the wall-embedded safe: Ivana and Carolina. This situation further fueled mistrust and tension in the relationship.

Carolina decided to end the relationship with Ivana and move to her own house, seeking a fresh start. However, Ivana did not accept the separation and became obsessed with Carolina. She used various methods to maintain control over her, including simulating a serious illness in her dog to reconnect. Carolina felt suffocated and sought to distance herself from the situation, but Ivana refused to let her go.