Vehicle plows into 25 Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits

Vehicle plows into 25 sheriff’s academy recruits.

Five cadets are seriously injured, authorities said.

It appears to have been a horrible accident. The Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy reported that a vehicle struck 25 recruits on Tuesday while they were on a training run. The authorities immediately aided the cadets and they were transferred to nearby hospitals. Five are reported to be in critical condition. According to police reports, the driver was identified. The incident was reported around six in the morning and the facts continue to be investigated by Los Angeles County officers. At the moment, the driver is expected to be processed and face charges. INJURED CADETS An SUV veered onto the wrong side of the road and struck 25 Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits in a training run around dawn Wednesday, seriously injuring five of them, authorities said, according to The Associated Press. The images of the incident went viral on social media, showing the injured runners and the wrecked vehicle. The accident occurred near the STARS Explorer Academy of the Los Angeles sheriff’s department, EFE indicated.

What happened to the cadets? Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the range of the most serious injuries included head trauma, broken bones and “loss of limb”. The trainees included recruits for the sheriff’s department and various local police agencies, The Associated Press reported. Likewise, Villanueva declared that 16 recruits suffered minor injuries, four had moderate injuries and five were seriously injured, according to Fox 11. The cadets who were badly injured are at the UCI Medical Center, in Orange.

What happened to the driver? The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 22-year-old man, was detained while the investigation is underway, the EFE news agency reported. According to the investigation, the suspect was not found to have been drinking. The driver also received non-serious injuries in the accident, Fox 11 said. The front end of the vehicle was destroyed by the impact. Police were at the scene investigating the cause of the incident.

What happened? CHP Deputy Chief Charlie Sampson said about 75 recruits were running in northbound formation on the street when the southbound vehicle veered into the opposite lane and struck the victims. Sampson said all possibilities, from an intentional act to drunk-driving, will be investigated, the AP reported. The accident happened just before 6:30 am, in suburban Whittier, where a training academy is located. The recruits ran in four columns with two black-and-white radio cars and eight “road guards” in reflective vests.

“I justfelt sick” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn stated that she “felt sick” about the incident that occurred on Wednesday morning. Hahn pointed out that the only thing she hopes is that the recruits recover from their injuries quickly. “I just felt sick. Here were all those recruits on their morning run who basically got plowed into by this driver,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn told Fox 5. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the incident and what caused the fatal crash. Filed Under: Los Angeles Recruits Run Over

“Our hearts go out to the recruits” TV news helicopter broadcasts showed a large fire and ambulance response, an SUV with severe front-end damage, a downed utility pole on a sidewalk, as well as numerous people in training uniforms, said the AP. Shortly after, Governor Newsom offered a few words regarding the incident.. “Our hearts go out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s recruits injured this morning while training to serve their communities. Jennifer and I send our best wishes for their recovery and support their loved ones and colleagues at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department during this difficult time,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. Filed Under: Los Angeles Recruits Run Over