UFOs or monsters? Varginha UFO Incident
Explore the Varginha UFO Incident, alien hostility, gods from another world, and other mysteries in episode ten of La Huella OVNI.
Jorge Luis Sucksdorf begins this broadcast with a question about hostile attitudes that may be present in the extraterrestrial phenomenon.
The host mentions some cases of deaths related to UFO sightings.
He emphasizes that, for the most part, UFO phenomena have been peaceful.
Sucksdorf questions whether we are prepared to know the truth of the UFO phenomenon.
UFO phenomenon in Los Angeles
In history, different civilizations seem to have known about others without this generating uncontrollable chaos.
In addition, religions could also find a coherent explanation for the existence of extraterrestrial beings.
The case of the Battle of Los Angeles in 1942 is then addressed, in which there were sightings of lights in the sky that generated chaos and alarm among the population.
The official version indicates that it was a lost weather balloon, but investigators suggest that it could have been a UFO.
Varginha UFO incident
This event occurred in 1996.
Three girls, two girls and a teenager, were walking home and saw something crouched in a vacant lot.
Frightened, they described a pale being with large red eyes and horns, believing it was the devil.
Later, the hypothesis arose that these beings could be extraterrestrials.
Capture of extraterrestrial beings
The news of the Varginha UFO incident spread quickly throughout the city.
Hours later, Brazilian Army trucks, along with firefighters, surrounded the city.
They supposedly captured two beings, plus a military man chased a third being in his car and took it to the base.
Later, the soldier who had captured the being fell gravely ill and died.
Memories of the Varginha Extraterrestrial incident
There is no solid evidence that these events are real.
People testimonies are numerous and are from witnesses who remember the incident.
Some believe that the beings were taken to a base in São José do Campo.
The Varginha case generated a kind of psychosis in the city and the incident is still remembered with extraterrestrial elements in monuments and decorations.
Tula Giants in Mexico
The these giants are in Mexico, four anthropomorphic statues belonging to the Toltec culture, are addressed.
Some researchers suggest that they could be related to extraterrestrial beings.
However, the official explanation associates them with the figure of Quetzalcoatl, the main god of Mesoamerican cultures.
It is questioned whether these figures could have delivered knowledge or technology to these ancient societies.
