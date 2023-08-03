The summary of topics for Episode 10 of La Huella OVNI

We provide information about the Varginha UFO incident

Data on the Giants of Tula

Jorge Luis Sucksdorf begins this broadcast with a question about hostile attitudes that may be present in the extraterrestrial phenomenon.

The host mentions some cases of deaths related to UFO sightings.

He emphasizes that, for the most part, UFO phenomena have been peaceful.

Sucksdorf questions whether we are prepared to know the truth of the UFO phenomenon.

UFO phenomenon in Los Angeles

In history, different civilizations seem to have known about others without this generating uncontrollable chaos.

In addition, religions could also find a coherent explanation for the existence of extraterrestrial beings.

The case of the Battle of Los Angeles in 1942 is then addressed, in which there were sightings of lights in the sky that generated chaos and alarm among the population.

The official version indicates that it was a lost weather balloon, but investigators suggest that it could have been a UFO.