Now Guillén’s sister breaks her silence about Ruiz’s death. Vanessa Guillén’s sister breaks her silence about Ana Basaldua Ruiz. The Fort Hood military base is in mourning once again after another female Hispanic soldier was found dead on the same base where Vanessa was murdered. Ana Basaldua Ruiz was found dead in the same military base where Vanessa Guillén was killed and Guillén’s sister has spoken out about it. Mayra Guillén recently tweeted about the tragedy. Vanessa Guillén’s sister breaks her silence about Ana Basaldua Ruiz’s death Mayra Guillén breaks her silence after the news that another Hispanic woman was found dead at the same military base where her sister was killed. Authorities are investigating what happened to Ana Basaldua Ruiz. At just 21 years old, Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz was found in a maintenance bay at the Fort Hood military base in Texas. The tragedy was announced by her family after the base authorities notified them on Monday, March 13.

Vanessa Guillén’s sister Mayra breaks her silence about Ana Basaldua Ruiz’s death After another Hispanic female soldier was found dead at Fort Hood, Vanessa Guillén’s sister breaks her silence on Twitter. Mayra shared the photograph of Ana Basaldua along with a message. “I’m aware of the death of Ana Basaldua in Ft Hood, TX. May she Rest In Peace. She was only 21 years old…I will be speaking to the family soon, I find it very sensitive to speak on something I’m not fully aware off yet and this is also very triggering for me… I need to gather my thoughts and then I’ll be able to share them. I’ve gotten a number of request for media interviews as well, please stand by.”

What happened to Vanessa Guillén? Vanessa Guillén was murdered by one of her colleagues from the military base. Aaron Robinson was identified as her killer. He dismembered Guillén’s body and buried in a remote site on the Fort Hood base in Texas. Robinson killed himself when the police were about to question him when Vanessa Guillén’s remains were discovered almost two months after her disappearance. His girlfriend, Cecily Ann Aguilar was charged with helping him conceal the body.

Internet users demand justice for Ana Basaldua Ruiz After Vanessa Guillén’s tweet about Ana Basaldua Ruiz, internet users have spoken out demanding justice for the young woman. Some send their condolences and others are upset by the 21-year-old’s death. “Justice for Fer, she was so kind and pure!” “RIP. My condolences to her family.” “You can see the pain in her eyes, may she RIP and her family have strength during this difficult time.” “ omething must change in these military bases. What about starting by firing these leaders who don’t protect the safety of their female soldiers?”