Los Angeles County will pay Vanessa Bryant nearly $30 million.

She sued over leaked photos of Kobe Bryant’s crash.

It’s the end of a long legal battle.

Vanessa Bryant wins settlement. At the beginning of 2020 the world suffered two sad incidents — the start of the COVID pandemic and the death of Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash. Now, Los Angeles County will pay Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant $30 million for leaking graphic photos of the accident.

On January 26, the world said goodbye to one of the best basketball players of all time. Kobe Bryant was an iconic and respected player who died much too soon.

Vanessa Bryant wins settlement over leaked photos

Los Angeles County will pay nearly $30 million to Vanessa Bryant for photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant that were leaked by emergency services employees, according to EFE.

Vanessa Bryant sued the county in 2020, shortly after the crash that killed her husband, when she learned employees from the fire department and the sheriff’s office had shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash with acquaintances.