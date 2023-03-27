Utah bans minors from using social media without parental permission
UTAH BANS MINORS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA! Utah joins other states advocating for a social media-free childhood. Republican Governor Spencer Cox signed a law saying minors must have parental consent to use social media apps.
It is the first state to enact this type of law and it is sure to be contested in court. For the moment, authorities are planning for its implementation.
Two laws signed by Governor Spencer Cox, also introduce other restrictions such as a digital curfew that prevents users from accessing their accounts between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., unless an adult allows it, according to The Hill.
What apps are subject to the new law?
Sites like TikTok and Instagram will be affected by the new law, reported The Associated Press. The laws passed by the Republican-majority Utah Legislature are the latest reflection of how politicians’ perceptions of tech companies are changing, and that includes pro-business Republicans, noted AP. At the moment, work is underway to enforce the law.
The laws will not take effect until March 2024, but the governor assured that he will use this time to work with social media companies to refine the details of their implementation. Cox says social media companies must be held accountable, “Utah is leading the way to hold social media companies accountable — and we’re not going to loosen up any time soon,”
How does it work?
The second law prohibits these companies from using “designs or features” that may cause addiction among minors. It also makes it easier for people to report these companies, Cox explained, according to EFE. At the moment, other states are working on similar legislation.
The promoters of the legislation explained in an interview on NBC that their motivation to adopt these measures lies in the problems that, in their opinion, social media causes in the mental health of children.