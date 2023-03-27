Utah bans minors from using social media without parental permission

Utah bans minors from using social media without parents’ consent.

It also requires age verification.

The new law won’t take effect until 2024.

UTAH BANS MINORS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA! Utah joins other states advocating for a social media-free childhood. Republican Governor Spencer Cox signed a law saying minors must have parental consent to use social media apps.

It is the first state to enact this type of law and it is sure to be contested in court. For the moment, authorities are planning for its implementation.

Utah limits use of social media for minors

Utah becomes the first state to prevent minors from using social media apps without parental consent, the EFE agency reported. The laws also require the platforms to give parents access to their children’s accounts.

Two laws signed by Governor Spencer Cox, also introduce other restrictions such as a digital curfew that prevents users from accessing their accounts between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., unless an adult allows it, according to The Hill.