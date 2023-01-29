USCIS extends the validity of certain Green Cards
Some people will have longer lasting Green Cards. USCIS hopes to accommodate current processing times. How much additional time will some have?
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) gave good news to certain immigrants who hold Permanent Resident Cards or Green Cards. Here are the details of the USCIS announcement.
USCIS extended the validity of Permanent Resident Cards for petitioners who properly submit two types of forms. These changes took effect on January 11 and January 25, 2023, according to a press release reviewed by MundoNow.
How much longer will Green Cards be valid?
“We are making these changes to accommodate current processing times,” the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said, noting that times have increased from last year. The extension will be 48 months, according to the statement.
Complying with some requirements, such as presenting your updated receipt notice, along with your expired Green Card, will allow you to continue traveling and working for 48 months, according to what was announced by the Citizenship and Immigration Service.
Who will get an extension?
Those who have “properly submitted Form I-751 (Petition to Eliminate Residence Conditions) and Form I-829 (Investor Petition to Eliminate Conditions on Permanent Resident Status)” will be eligible for the extension.
“We will issue new receipt notices to eligible conditional permanent residents who previously received notices less than 48 months in length and whose cases are still pending.,” USCIS said in the notice.
What if you have a green card and want to leave the country for a year or more?
The extension will be in effect for 48 months from the expiration date indicated on the front of the Green Card. People who have a Permanent Resident Card and who plan to be outside the United States for a year or more, must apply for an additional permit.
According to to the USCIS press release, those in this situation must file a request for reentry using Form I-131 (Application for Travel Document).
Final extension to for receiving papers from USCIS
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services also extended certain COVID-19 accommodations. “Under these flexibilities, USCIS will consider a response received within 60 calendar days after the due date,” said the agency in another statement.
However, said extension, effective until March 23, 2023, will be "the final extension of these adaptations, and applicants must comply with the response requirements established in any application or notification dated after March 23, 2023".