Some people will have longer lasting Green Cards.

USCIS hopes to accommodate current processing times.

How much additional time will some have?

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) gave good news to certain immigrants who hold Permanent Resident Cards or Green Cards. Here are the details of the USCIS announcement.

USCIS extended the validity of Permanent Resident Cards for petitioners who properly submit two types of forms. These changes took effect on January 11 and January 25, 2023, according to a press release reviewed by MundoNow.

How much longer will Green Cards be valid?

“We are making these changes to accommodate current processing times,” the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said, noting that times have increased from last year. The extension will be 48 months, according to the statement.

Complying with some requirements, such as presenting your updated receipt notice, along with your expired Green Card, will allow you to continue traveling and working for 48 months, according to what was announced by the Citizenship and Immigration Service.