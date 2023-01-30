USCIS extends COVID flexibilities through March
On January 24, USCIS issued a press release regarding some changes in deadlines that had been extended during the COVID-19 emergency. Though it is no longer considered as much of a threat, some benefits have been extended.
WHAT DOES THE STATEMENT SAY?
The statement says the following: “The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service has extended certain flexibilities related to COVID-19 until March 23, 2023.”
"Under these flexibilities, USCIS considers a response received within 60 calendar days after the due date set forth in the following requests or notices before taking any action, if the request or notice was issued between March 1, 2020, and March 23, 2023."
WHAT TYPE OF APPLICATIONS DOES THE MEASURE APPLY TO?
This applies to the following requests: For Evidence, Continuation to Requests Evidence (N-14), Notices of Intent to Deny, Notifications of Intent to Revoke, Notices of Intent to Terminate, Notices of Intent to Terminate Regional Centers, Notices of Intent to Withdraw Temporary Protected Status, and motions to Reopen an N-400 Pursuant to 8 CFR 335.5, Receipt of Negative Information After Grant.
It is also states that USCIS will consider a Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion, or a Form N-336, Request for Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings (Under Section 336 of the INA), if: "The form was filed up to 90 calendar days from the issuance of a decision we made and we made that decision between Nov. 1, 2021, and March 23, 2023, inclusive."
HOW LONG WILL THE FLEXIBILITIES REMAIN IN PLACE?
The statement continues: “USCIS anticipates that, barring changes presented by the pandemic, this will be the final extension of these accommodations, and requesters must comply with the response requirements set forth in any request or notice dated after March 23, 2023.”
"As a reminder, the reproduced signature flexibility announced in March 2020 became a permanent policy on July 25, 2022. Please visit uscis.gov/coronavirus for USCIS updates related to COVID-19."