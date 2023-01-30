USCIS makes a statement related to COVID-19.

USCIS makes a statement related to COVID and flexibilities in response times for various requests in the procedures for those seeking United States citizenship, according to information from its official website.

On January 24, USCIS issued a press release regarding some changes in deadlines that had been extended during the COVID-19 emergency. Though it is no longer considered as much of a threat, some benefits have been extended.

WHAT DOES THE STATEMENT SAY?

The statement says the following: “The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service has extended certain flexibilities related to COVID-19 until March 23, 2023.”

"Under these flexibilities, USCIS considers a response received within 60 calendar days after the due date set forth in the following requests or notices before taking any action, if the request or notice was issued between March 1, 2020, and March 23, 2023."