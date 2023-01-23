US unemployment is at the lowest level in 4 months

Unemployment claims are at their lowest level in 4 months.

This is a good sign for employers and workers.

This comes despite measures to curb inflation.

In the midst of an inflation crisis, there is good news for workers in the United States who were seeking relief from a difficult labor situation. Unemployment claims are at their lowest level in four months.

The Associated Press reported that the number of people filing for unemployment in the United States last week hit its lowest point in four months, a sign that employers are keeping their workers despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to slow the economy and control inflation.

U.S. jobless claims for the week ending Jan. 14 fell 15,000 to 190,000, down from 205,000 a week earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average for claims, which relaxes some of the week-to-week volatility, fell 6,500 to 206,000.

Jobless claims are generally seen as an indicator of layoffs, which have been relatively low since the pandemic wiped out millions of jobs in the spring of 2020, according to The Associated Press.