The US is testing expedited asylum screenings at the Mexico border

Find out who will benefit from expedited asylum screenings at the Mexico border.

The US is testing a new process for migrants.

Migrants will be given access to legal counsel.

The US is testing expedited asylum screenings. President Biden eliminated expedited processing of asylum requests during his first month in office as part of his work to scrap his predecessor’s border policies, which included building a wall on the border with Mexico. Now Biden is testing a new version, according to the AP.

Expedited reviews under former President Donald Trump drew sharp criticism from internal government oversight agencies as the percentage of people passing such “credible fear interviews” plummeted.

EXPEDITED ASYLUM SCREENINGS

The Biden administration has insisted that its expedited processing for asylum seekers is different. Interviews will be conducted exclusively by USCIS, not Border Patrol agents, and everyone will have access to legal counsel.

The decision to use expedited reviews comes as COVID-19-related asylum restrictions are about to expire on May 11, which is why the federal government is preparing for a foreseeable increase in illegal border crossings from the south. In Texas, the border cities of El Paso, Laredo and Brownsville have declared local states of emergency in recent days in preparation for such an increase.