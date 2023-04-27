US and South Korea unveil nuclear deterrence plan

US and South Korea announce a new nuclear deterrence plan.

They are countering North Korea’s threats.

The plan involves docking U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea.

Tensions between the United States and North Korea are growing as the latter’s threats against South Korea increase so President Joe Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol signed an agreement Wednesday that includes plans for submarines armed with nuclear weapons to dock in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years, according to the AP and Milenio.

This action demonstrates support for Seoul amid growing concerns about nuclear threats from North Korea, according to leading members of the Biden administration. Those visits are a key piece of the Washington Declaration aimed at deterring North Korea from attacking its neighbor. The pact was presented during Yoon’s state visit amid a climate of concern for the two leaders about the increasing pace of North Korean ballistic tests in recent months.

THE US AND SOUTH KOREA ARE PREPARED

Three Biden administration officials, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the official unveiling, said the Biden and Yoon teams had worked out details of the plan for months and agreed that “occasional very clear shows of force” of US deterrence should be a centerpiece of the text.

The document is intended to assuage South Korea’s fears of North Korea’s aggressive nuclear weapons program and prevent the country from resuming its own nuclear program, which it gave up nearly 50 years ago when it signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Washington and Seoul would also cooperate more closely on their response strategy should the North attack the South, although operational control of those weapons would remain in the hands of the United States and nuclear weapons would not be deployed off the coast of South Korea.