The United States is preparing for a surge of immigrants.

Biden administration announces additional measures as Title 42 ends.

They have admitted it will be chaotic for a while.

As Title 42 ends today, President Biden has announced additional measures to curb the surge of migrants at the border with Mexico, according to The Hill and the AP.

President Biden predicted the US-Mexico border will be “chaotic for some time” once pandemic-related restrictions are lifted, as some 550 active-duty soldiers began to arrive in the region and migrants watched, trying to decide whether or not to cross into the United States.

SURGE OF MIGRANTS

Photo Twitter

Authorities expect a surge of immigrants at the southern border and administration officials reported a series of steps that fall into three broad categories: compliance, deterrence and diplomacy — all to control the situation.

The restrictions have been in place since 2020 and have allowed federal authorities to quickly expel migrants at the border. Title 42 will come to an end this week and the United States is implementing a series of new measures that will reduce the number of illegal crossings while offering migrants a legal pathway into the United States if they register through a government app, have a sponsor and pass background checks.