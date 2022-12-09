US government to appeal ruling that removes restriction on asylum seekers

Officials made the announcement on Wednesday.

A judge set a deadline to lift asylum restrictions.

The Biden administration is appealing to keep Title 42 in place.

Officials offered details about lifting restrictions on asylum seekers in the US. The Biden administration will appeal a ruling that removes the restriction on asylum seekers.

The United States government announced Wednesday that it will appeal a court ruling that would lift the asylum restrictions that have become a cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years, according to The Associated Press. However, there is no indication that the appeal would overturn the December 21 deadline that a federal judge set for ending restrictions used to remove asylum seekers.

The restrictions went into effect in March 2020 on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19, thus denying migrants the right to seek asylum enshrined in US and international law, according to AP. The Department of Homeland Security indicated that it would file an appeal with the Federal Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to challenge some aspects of the ruling issued in November by US District Judge Emmet Sullivan that ordered the government to withdraw the restrictions on asylum.

The AP reports that Biden administration officials say the Department of Homeland Security continues to prepare to lift the restrictions on December 21 as directed by Sullivan. Such restrictions were implemented by the administration of former President Donald Trump at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.