The US is offering $10 million for information leading to the capture of Los Chapitos. The State Department and the Department of Justice have upped their reward for El Chapo’s sons who are wanted for drug trafficking.

According to infobae, there are more than 20 people who are being targeted for crimes including allegedly bringing fentanyl into the United States.

The DEA doubles the reward for Los Chapitos

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is looking for Los Chapitos, who are working with Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s sons. Infobae reported that two of the main men wanted are Jesús Alfredo and Iván Archivaldo.

Now, the DEA has doubled the reward for their capture. It should be noted that there are a total of 25 people in their crosshairs and are expected to be located soon.