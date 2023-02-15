The US Embassy urges citizens to leave Russia immediately
Will the United States attack Russia? The US Embassy urges its citizens to leave Russia immediately. Russia is accused of war crimes.
The US Embassy in Moscow urged Americans to leave Russia immediately due to security risks from the war in Ukraine. According to NPR, they warned of “unpredictable consequences” of the war, adding that citizens with dual Russian and US citizenship risk being recruited into the Russian armed forces.
It is not known why high-level advisory was released now. This comes as the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is nearing its one-year anniversary.
How’s the war going?
According to CNN en Español, the Russian government is running a vast network of dozens of camps where it has held thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of the war with Ukraine last year.
The report contains new worrisome details about the extent of Moscow’s efforts to relocate, re-educate and forcibly adopt Ukrainian children. These actions constitute war crimes and could provide evidence of genocide.
Ukraine wants the Russians out
The US Embassy also urges US citizens not to travel to Russia “due to the unpredictable consequences of the unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces”.
What will Putin do?
The Kremlin said it was not the first time US citizens had been asked to leave Russia, according to Reuters reported. The last time was in September, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for a partial mobilization of Russian men to fight his war in Ukraine.
Next week it will be one year since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. At that time it sparked talk on social media of a possible third World War.