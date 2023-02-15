The US Embassy urges citizens to leave Russia immediately

Will the United States attack Russia?

The US Embassy urges its citizens to leave Russia immediately.

Russia is accused of war crimes.

The US Embassy in Moscow urged Americans to leave Russia immediately due to security risks from the war in Ukraine. According to NPR, they warned of “unpredictable consequences” of the war, adding that citizens with dual Russian and US citizenship risk being recruited into the Russian armed forces.

It is not known why high-level advisory was released now. This comes as the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is nearing its one-year anniversary.

How’s the war going?

According to CNN en Español, the Russian government is running a vast network of dozens of camps where it has held thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of the war with Ukraine last year.

The report contains new worrisome details about the extent of Moscow’s efforts to relocate, re-educate and forcibly adopt Ukrainian children. These actions constitute war crimes and could provide evidence of genocide.