Authorities are tracking a mysterious balloon that appeared over Hawaii.

So far its origin is unknown.

The US has it under surveillance.

The US has detected a mysterious balloon in the sky over Hawaii. After discovering Chinese spy balloons earlier this year, another one has appeared in a different part of the country.

Now the US military has announced they are tracking a new balloon. So far they have not been able to determine its origin. A spokesman has been providing updates since April 28.

The US has detected a mysterious balloon over Hawaii

According to EFE, a Pentagon spokesman said that the Department of Defense and the Federal Aviation Administration “detected and observed” on April 28 an “unmanned” balloon near Hawaii, at an altitude of about 36,000 feet.

The same spokesman informed EFE that the balloon flew at an altitude that is used by civil aviation and did not pose any danger to Hawaiian civil aviation. He likewise pointed out that the object did not pass directly over any critical infrastructure.