5 US celebrities who died in 2022 (PHOTOS)
Five United States celebrities who died in 2022. We remember them for their incredible talent. Their legacies will live on forever.
A few days before the end of the year, we’ve got a list of five of the most important and beloved U.S. personalities who have moved on to a better place. These stars tragically died in 2022.
Sadly, our favorite personalities from entertainment, sports and music all eventually die. Just like death will come for all of us at some point. However, the unfortunate passing of the following celebs will undoubtedly leave a lasting mark.
5 US celebrities who tragically died in 2022
One of the most heart-wrenching deaths this year, was that of actress, director and producer Anne Heche. According to CNN, on Sunday, August 14 of this year, she was killed in a car accident after she crashed into a house and her car caught on fire.
Similarly, iconic actress Angela Lansbury was an Irish-British born actress and singer. Her incredible work in film, television and theater over seventy years made her one of the most renowned actresses in the world. She passed away on October 11, 2022.
A terrible loss for the rap world
A legendary rapper passed away at the age of 60 this year. With hits like ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ and ‘Fantastic Voyage’, Coolio captivated the hearts of millions in the 90’s, and to this day remains an iconic artist.
According to CNN, he died of an “unknown medical problem”. Since his death on September 28 in Los Angeles, the exact cause of his death remains unknown.
Takeoff was tragically murdered
Takeoff is another US celebrity and popular rapper who passed away this year, however the circumstances surrounding his death were tragic and shocking. Migos, rapper Takeoff will be missed.
The popular artist was killed in Houston on November 1 when he was shot several times during an alleged argument over a craps game.
The sports world also mourned
Finally, one of the most recent losses in the US world of sports was running back Ronnie Hillman, who belonged to the Denver Broncos who won the 50th Super Bowl. He died on December 22, according to a statement from his family, reported Record.
Hillman’s family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma in August and was under palliative care. The stellar athlete was 31 years old.