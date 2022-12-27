5 US celebrities who died in 2022 (PHOTOS)

US celebrities who passed away in 2022.

We remember them for their incredible talent.

Their legacies will live on forever.

A few days before the end of the year, we’ve got a list of five of the most important and beloved U.S. personalities who have moved on to a better place. These stars tragically died in 2022.

Sadly, our favorite personalities from entertainment, sports and music all eventually die. Just like death will come for all of us at some point. However, the unfortunate passing of the following celebs will undoubtedly leave a lasting mark.

5 US celebrities who tragically died in 2022

One of the most heart-wrenching deaths this year, was that of actress, director and producer Anne Heche. According to CNN, on Sunday, August 14 of this year, she was killed in a car accident after she crashed into a house and her car caught on fire.

Similarly, iconic actress Angela Lansbury was an Irish-British born actress and singer. Her incredible work in film, television and theater over seventy years made her one of the most renowned actresses in the world. She passed away on October 11, 2022.