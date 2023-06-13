The US and Colombia launch a 6-month pilot program to facilitate legal immigration

The US and Colombia announce a pilot program to help legal immigration.

Asylum seekers will be able to make appointments in Colombia.

Safe Mobility Offices will open to help migrants.

The United States and Colombia have agreed to launch a six-month pilot program with the aim of facilitating regular migration to the US and other countries such as Spain and Canada, the White House reported on Sunday.

According to a White House statement, migrants will be able to make appointments starting on June 19 so that their cases can be evaluated to see if they are eligible for family reunification programs or to obtain temporary work permits.

The US and Colombia launch a six-month pilot program to facilitate legal migration

These appointments will take place in what the White House has called Safe Mobility Offices, which will be specialized centers located in Colombia, according to the EFE news agency.

As of now the number of appointments available and the location of these Safe Mobility Offices has not been made public. They will be jointly managed by the US and Colombia, according to BNN.