5 unusual allergies: Learn their symptoms and treatments

What are some unusual allergies that people can have?

Learn about their symptoms and treatments.

These 5 rare allergies affect millions of people around the world. Find out about some unusual allergies you may not know existed! According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), at least 16 million US adults suffer from some type of food allergy, which is one of the most common types of allergy. Around the world, millions of people suffer from unusual allergies that considerably affect their quality of life since they have to do with products, foods or situations that are difficult to avoid. Find out about these rare conditions. 5. Allergy to water There is a condition called aquagenic urticaria that affects one in 230 million people. This allergy is so rare and mysterious that it has been diagnosed in only 32 million people worldwide in the last decade! Those who suffer from this condition may experience itchiness, irritation, or swelling after their skin comes into contact with water; Although these are the most common symptoms, it is also possible that to suffer from severe coughing or breathing difficulties that could be life-threatening.

4. Exercise allergy Among the most unusual allergies, one that is not well known stands out — an exercise allergy, better known as exercise-induced urticaria. This condition occurs at any stage of life and its symptoms can occur when during intense exercise. Symptoms of an allergy to exercise include hives, bruising, irritation, swelling, and bumps on different parts of the body. People with this allergy also suffer from shortness of breath and, in the most severe cases, anaphylaxis.

3. Being allergic to the sun Did you know that there is an unusual allergy to the sun? This type of condition, called polymorphous light eruption, could affect up to 20% of the world population, causing mild to moderate discomfort after exposure to sunlight. This allergy is an immune response to the sun’s rays and frequently produces irritation, itching and a burning sensation, as well as hives that disappear in a short time. In some cases, it could cause larger rashes on the skin, causing lesions and intense itching.

2. Unusual allergies: Money Did you know that some people are allergic to money? In most cases, this is caused by direct skin contact with coins made of nickel, a material known to cause hand dermatitis. Many people suffer from this condition, making it difficult for them to count coins. The symptoms of allergy to money or coins regularly manifest with dry skin on the hands, cracks in the palms, eczema, blisters and inflammation in the areas where the coins came into direct contact with the skin.

1. Allergy to human contact Another of the unusual allergies that have astonished the medical community is the allergy to human or physical contact. This condition, called dermatographia, is considered one of the rarest in the world, and it occurs when a person reacts to being touched. This is sometimes called skin writing, because lightly scratching the skin creates raised welts. So far, the cause of this type of allergy is unknown and it is classified among the rare diseases for which there is still no cure.