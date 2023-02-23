Anna Zaiachkivska left her house in July 2016, saying she was “getting some air”.

She never returned home.

The former Miss Ukraine fled to New York City.

A scandal involving a Ukrainian beauty queen went viral on social media. The former Miss Ukraine disappeared from her home in Milan, saying she was “getting some air”. She never returned home and eventually her husband found her with another man.

The man searched everywhere for his beloved wife. He was shocked to discover her on Instagram, where a photo revealed that she was in an apartment in New York City.

Like something from a move, Anna Zaiachkivska or “Zaia” as she is called on Instagram, disappeared from her home and her husband, Italian businessman and millionaire Gianluca Cervara, in 2016.

Anna said she was getting some air and vanished from her husband’s life. She did not return home and her husband searched everywhere for her.