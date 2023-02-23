‘Missing’ Ukrainian beauty queen’s husband discovers she fled to the US
Anna Zaiachkivska left her house in July 2016, saying she was "getting some air". She never returned home. The former Miss Ukraine fled to New York City.
A scandal involving a Ukrainian beauty queen went viral on social media. The former Miss Ukraine disappeared from her home in Milan, saying she was “getting some air”. She never returned home and eventually her husband found her with another man.
The man searched everywhere for his beloved wife. He was shocked to discover her on Instagram, where a photo revealed that she was in an apartment in New York City.
Anna Zaiachkivska disappeared in 2016
Like something from a move, Anna Zaiachkivska or “Zaia” as she is called on Instagram, disappeared from her home and her husband, Italian businessman and millionaire Gianluca Cervara, in 2016.
Anna said she was getting some air and vanished from her husband’s life. She did not return home and her husband searched everywhere for her.
Anna Zaiachkivska’s husband searched everywhere for her
According to La Repubblica, the Ukrainian model’s husband began to look for his wife everywhere. They married in 2015 and a year later, on July 1, Anna vanished from his life.
Gianluca left his home in Milan to search for his wife. He spoke to friends and even traveled to Ukraine, the country where Anna was born, before discovering she was actually in the United States, with someone else, and that she was already a professional model.
A photo on Instagram gave away Anna’s location
The couple married on December 22, 2015 and only a year later Anna fled to the United States on her own. Her husband discovered her whereabouts when he saw a photo on Instagram.
“After checking Anna’s Instagram profile, I noticed that there were photos taken in the United States, so I assume that my wife is there,” said Gianluca Cervara. The model had only taken her personal documents, her phone and 6,000 euros.
Anna Zaiachkivska said her husband abused her
One of the Ukrainian model’s lawyers, Aldo Areddu, stated that she took this “painful” and “inevitable” step because she could not, and did not, want to continue living with her husband because she was being abused, according to La Repubblica.
According to her lawyer, she was the victim of “material, physical, and spiritual harassment”. In addition, the outlet adds that when she left the home she shared with her husband, she left behind her house key and wedding ring.