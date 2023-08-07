Did Aliens visit ancient civilizations? Theories about this
Did UFOs and ancient civilizations make contact when these were developing? We debate this and more on The UFO Footprint, Episode 16.
- Summary of some topics from the 16th broadcast of La Huella OVNI.
- What are aliens really like?
- Have aliens been on Earth before?
Jorge Luis Sucksdorf begins to discuss UFO phenomena in the sea.
Have you ever heard of USOs?
People have mentioned the existence of Unidentified Submerged Objects or Unidentified Underwater Objects, which would be underwater and sometimes would rise to the sky.
These mysterious objects have been sighted in different maritime cities and coasts around the world.
Aliens in ancient cultures
Do you like UFOs and ancient cultures?
In the paintings and petroglyphs of different ancient cultures, they represent humanoid figures, but also strange figures.
This has led us to wonder what extraterrestrial beings could really be like.
It has also made us question the UFOs and ancient civilizations relationship due to their feats in various areas.
UFOs and ancient civilizations
In the program, they debate about the possibility that more advanced extraterrestrial civilizations have visited Earth in the past.
Also that, due to this, they have left evidence on Earth.
Millions assert that cultures like the Mayans, Incas, and others received help.
This, it is believed, can be appreciated in the impressive structures left by the ancient cultures.
Interview with Silvia Pérez Simondini
In the interview, she tells us about her first experience with UFOs, how she approached the UFO phenomenon and how she founded the museum.
She has founded the UFO Museum in Victoria, Argentina. This is a space for people to learn more about the UFO phenomenon.
The most surprising thing about all this is that to understand these mysteries, it is crucial that we scientifically investigate the UFO phenomenon.
They have obtained evidence, such as films and photographs, that prove the phenomenon goes beyond simple lights in the sky.
Listen to the La Huella OVNI Podcast by clicking on the photo
Discover the full details of these cases in our 16th broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here!