Tyre Nichols’ autopsy: Strange facts about his tragic death
Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten to death by police. What were his injuries? What Tyre Nichols' autopsy tells us about how he suffered.
Tyre Nichols was a family man, a man who loved his mother, and a free-spirited soul looking for a new life in Memphis, Tennessee. Then he was brutally beaten to death by police officers during a traffic stop.
The 29-year-old was the youngest of four children. He spent his Sundays doing laundry and getting ready for the week, according to his mother RowVaughn Wells. His family has said that he was “the baby” and, being the youngest, was somewhat spoiled.
Protests erupted across the country after the release of security camera footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police. Citizens around the country are angry.
Crowds poured into the streets of major cities over the explosive video, which the Memphis police commissioner warned showed “acts that defy humanity.” People even reported on Twitter that they were stranded on the streets due to the protests.
Why was Tyre Nichols stopped?
Police dispatch audio obtained by Fox 13 captures officers saying, “We got one Black male running,” while other audio obtained by CBS News records another police officer saying, “He’s fighting right now.”
In total, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) two different altercations occurred between Nichols and officers over the course of the stop. The last one happened just a few blocks from his home. FILED UNDER: Tyre Nichols autopsy
The officers involved in the beating were fired
According to CNN, Tyre Nichols was hospitalized after he was arrested on January 7. Five Memphis Police Department officers, who are also Black, were fired after an internal investigation. They face criminal charges, including manslaughter.
“A confrontation ensued” between officers and the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Nichols, who then fled on foot, according to Memphis police. Officers pulled him over and “another confrontation occurred,” resulting in Nichols’ arrest, police said.
Tyre Nichols’ injuries were very serious
Tyre Nichols had a confrontation with police officers of Memphis, and suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating” according to the preliminary results of an autopsy commissioned by the lawyers for his family. “We can state that preliminary findings indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating…”
“…and that his observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023,” attorney Benjamin Crump said in a statement.