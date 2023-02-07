Tyre Nichols’ autopsy: Strange facts about his tragic death

Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten to death by police.

What were his injuries?

What Tyre Nichols’ autopsy tells us about how he suffered.

Tyre Nichols was a family man, a man who loved his mother, and a free-spirited soul looking for a new life in Memphis, Tennessee. Then he was brutally beaten to death by police officers during a traffic stop.

The 29-year-old was the youngest of four children. He spent his Sundays doing laundry and getting ready for the week, according to his mother RowVaughn Wells. His family has said that he was “the baby” and, being the youngest, was somewhat spoiled.

Protests erupted across the country after the release of security camera footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police. Citizens around the country are angry.

Crowds poured into the streets of major cities over the explosive video, which the Memphis police commissioner warned showed “acts that defy humanity.” People even reported on Twitter that they were stranded on the streets due to the protests.