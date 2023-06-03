Chronicle: 10-year-old Georgia boy nearly starved to death by parents
10-year-old Georgia boy nearly starved to death by parents. Tyler and Krista Schindley were charged with attempted murder. The little boy is safe now.
- 10-year-old Georgia boy nearly starved to death by parents.
- Tyler and Krista Schindley were charged with attempted murder.
- The little boy is safe now.
Residents of a neighborhood in Griffin, Georgia were shocked to find a 10-year-old boy who weighed around 30 pounds wandering alone. When asked where he was going, he stated that he was going to a Kroger supermarket to try to get some food because he was starving.
Frightened, witnesses chose to call 911 and keep the little boy with them while they waited for authorities. When the police arrived, the first thing the boy begged was: «Please don’t make me go back to them,» referring to his parents.
“My parents want to starve me to death”
The child told them he escaped from his house because his parents were starving him to death. He told them that they kept him locked in his room for weeks at a time with the lights off and without any clothes. During that time they didn’t let him eat at all.
The police noticed that his mouth was disfigured because his teeth were damaged. They learned that the boy had never been to a dentist, which is already a serious crime. So, the authorities to question his parents.
Police got an unpleasant surprise
Police discovered that the parents often left their children alone in the house for several days while they were on vacation, which is considered a vile act of child neglect.
Tyler and Krista Schindley were arrested on the spot and charged with attempted murder, false imprisonment and cruelty to a child. Spalding County Prosecutor Marie Broder told the press that those who found the boy saved his life. «I think that if he had not left that house, this case would be very different now.»
The boy is safe now
Local authorities reported that the boy was taken to a hospital where he was stabilized. Both he and four other children who also lived in that residence went into state custody, while Tyler and Krista are detained in the Spalding jail.
The DA alleges that this is one of the worst child abuse cases to have occurred in that county. Broder expressed her shock as a mother when she found out about the condition of the child in question and said that she could not understand how another human being was capable of something like this. «It’s absolutely horrible,» she concluded.