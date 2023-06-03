Chronicle: 10-year-old Georgia boy nearly starved to death by parents

10-year-old Georgia boy nearly starved to death by parents.

Tyler and Krista Schindley were charged with attempted murder.

The little boy is safe now.

Residents of a neighborhood in Griffin, Georgia were shocked to find a 10-year-old boy who weighed around 30 pounds wandering alone. When asked where he was going, he stated that he was going to a Kroger supermarket to try to get some food because he was starving.

Frightened, witnesses chose to call 911 and keep the little boy with them while they waited for authorities. When the police arrived, the first thing the boy begged was: «Please don’t make me go back to them,» referring to his parents.

“My parents want to starve me to death”

The child told them he escaped from his house because his parents were starving him to death. He told them that they kept him locked in his room for weeks at a time with the lights off and without any clothes. During that time they didn’t let him eat at all.

The police noticed that his mouth was disfigured because his teeth were damaged. They learned that the boy had never been to a dentist, which is already a serious crime. So, the authorities to question his parents.