Two supermoons can be observed in the month of August

Two supermoons will be visible in August.

One of them will be a rare blue moon.

Find out when you can see these impressive sights.

The month of August offers us an incomparable astronomical spectacle, since two supermoons are appearing in the same month and the second will be a rare blue moon.

Nature gives us a phenomenon that will capture the attention of astronomers and cosmic enthusiasts alike, according to ABC.

On the night of August 30, the moon will reach its closest point to Earth, at a distance of just 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers).

