Two supermoons can be observed in the month of August
Two supermoons will be visible in the sky in August. The second will be a rare blue moon. These dramatic events will delight astronomy buffs.
- Two supermoons will be visible in August.
- One of them will be a rare blue moon.
- Find out when you can see these impressive sights.
The month of August offers us an incomparable astronomical spectacle, since two supermoons are appearing in the same month and the second will be a rare blue moon.
Nature gives us a phenomenon that will capture the attention of astronomers and cosmic enthusiasts alike, according to ABC.
On the night of August 30, the moon will reach its closest point to Earth, at a distance of just 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers).
TWO SUPERMOONS WILL BE VISIBLE IN AUGUST
The astronomical alignment of two supermoons in the same month is a remarkable and rare phenomenon.
A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the closest point in its elliptical orbit around Earth, known as perigee.
This proximity produces the illusion that the moon is larger and brighter than usual in the night sky.
In August, we will experience not just one, but two supermoons, adding an extra touch of magic to the beauty of the cosmos.
HOW CAN YOU SEE THE SUPERMOONS?
“Warm summer nights are the ideal time to watch the full moon rise in the eastern sky a few minutes after sunset. And it happens twice in August,» said Fred Espenak, a retired NASA astrophysicist.
The climax of this amazing spectacle is reserved for the night of August 30, when the moon will reach its minimum distance from Earth in this cycle.
At 222,043 miles away, this supermoon will be even more impressive and captivating for those on the ground.
Telescopes and binoculars will be essential for those who wish to explore the details of our natural satellite more closely.
WHAT IS THE BLUE MOON AND WHY IS IT CALLED THAT?
What makes the second August supermoon even more special is the fact that it will be a blue moon.
The term «blue moon» does not refer to the actual color of the moon but to a particularity of its cycle.
A blue moon occurs when we have two full moons within the same calendar month, which happens roughly every two and a half years.
It is a celestial rarity that delights us with a unique brilliance. The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018, according to ABC News.
WHEN WILL WE SEE THIS PHENOMENON AGAIN?
This event will not happen again until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project.
Masi will provide a live webcast of Tuesday night’s supermoon as it rises over the Colosseum in Rome.
“My plans are to capture the beauty of this…I hope to bring the excitement of the show to our viewers,” Masi said in an email.
«The supermoon offers us a great opportunity to look up and discover the sky,» he added.