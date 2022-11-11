Two people electrocuted by a downed power line in Florida after Nicole hits
Two people were electrocuted by a downed power line. Tropical Storm Nicole's winds have caused landslides and the rains caused rising water.
Tropical Storm Nicole toppled numerous homes into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened several buildings in places where Hurricane Ian had destroyed seawalls and other protection weeks ago. Nicole hit as a huge tropical storm that covered almost the entire state of Florida and extended into Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama, AP reported.
Damaging winds extended up to 450 miles (720 kilometers) from the center in some directions as Nicole turned north over central Florida. Tropical Storm Nicole became a hurricane on Wednesday and has left terrible damage in its wake, including two fatalities.
Tropical Storm Nicole severely damaged homes
Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Florida, causing major damage to homes and now it has claimed lives. The EFE agency reported that two people were electrocuted by a downed power line in Orange County, Florida.
These are the first known victims of Nicole, which made landfall as a hurricane at a point on the east coast of Florida in the early hours of Thursday and is crossing the peninsula as a tropical storm towards the Gulf of Mexico, to later re-enter land and advance on Georgia and South Carolina.
Two people are electrocuted after Nicole’s passage
According to Orange County authorities, the deaths occurred in the town of Conway when the two victims came across a downed power line. Kevin Guthrie, head of the agency in charge of emergency management in Florida, warned residents in the area where Nicole passed on Thursday not to leave their homes if possible, because there could be downed power lines, according to EFE.
"Two people were electrocuted by a fallen power line. Officers responded to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue in reference to a man down call, around 9:30 a.m. ET," an Orange County statement said. Nicole has left behind floods and minor damage to homes and infrastructure, according to local media reports.
They ran across a downed power line
While winds have been Nicole’s main concern, heavy rain, flooding and storm surge could also pose a threat, the governor said. More than 346,000 homes and businesses were without power throughout the state this morning.
EFE detailed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced at a press conference that he had expanded the state of emergency to include all Florida counties due to an "excess of precaution." While the AP notes that Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said "numerous coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and other properties are at risk."
Some parts of Jacksonville, Florida were flooded after the storm passed
The weather in South Florida was sunny and calm as the storm moved north and could dump up to six inches (15 centimeters) of rain on the Blue Ridge Mountains, forecasters said. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Vero Beach around 3 a.m., but then its maximum sustained winds dropped to 60 mph (100 km/h), the Miami-based center said.
While other media pointed out that some parts of Jacksonville, Florida were flooded during the high tide this Thursday. With information from CNN en Español as well ABC and El Nuevo Día.