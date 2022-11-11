Two people electrocuted by a downed power line in Florida after Nicole hits

Tropical Storm Nicole leaves its first victims.

Tropical Storm Nicole toppled numerous homes into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened several buildings in places where Hurricane Ian had destroyed seawalls and other protection weeks ago. Nicole hit as a huge tropical storm that covered almost the entire state of Florida and extended into Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama, AP reported.

Damaging winds extended up to 450 miles (720 kilometers) from the center in some directions as Nicole turned north over central Florida. Tropical Storm Nicole became a hurricane on Wednesday and has left terrible damage in its wake, including two fatalities.

These are the first known victims of Nicole, which made landfall as a hurricane at a point on the east coast of Florida in the early hours of Thursday and is crossing the peninsula as a tropical storm towards the Gulf of Mexico, to later re-enter land and advance on Georgia and South Carolina.