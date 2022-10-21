Two babies killed in Bill Cockrell Metro park.

The bloody incident took place in Shreveport, Louisiana.

It was an apparent murder-suicide. A terrible tragedy occurred when two babies were killed in a park in Shreveport, Louisiana at around 8 pm on Tuesday. Apparently a man kidnapped and shot them before turning the gun on himself, according to The Sun. Authorities say the horror began when man and a woman were arguing in a mobile home. The woman was injured and the man kidnapped the two children. WHAT HAPPENED IN THE PARK? The suspect took two children Lily, ten months old, and Ronnie, two years old, away in his car. He drove to Bill Cockrell Metro park and shot the children. He then turned the gun on himself, according to KTBS. The police received a 911 call and officers arrived to a horrible scene. The two children and the man were dead inside his car.

A HORRIBLE SCENE The man and one of the children died at the scene. The other child was rushed to a hospital to receive medical attention, however, he died he next day despite doctors attempting to save him. In their preliminary report, the police investigators indicated that both the man who committed suicide and the woman who was injured knew each other. At this time their identities and the relationship between them is unknown. Authorities will continue with the investigations.

GRANDMOTHER ASKS FOR HELP ON GOFUNDME The victims' grandmother, who identified herself as Brandy Moreno, created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the babies' funerals. She wrote about what happened to her family. "Last night my two grandchildren, ten months old and two years old, were kidnapped and murdered. I'm creating this fund to pay for funeral expenses. Donate if you can and share this."

WHAT DO THE POLICE SAY? According to The Sun, the police did not remain silent and spokesman Chris Bordelon said the following to the media: "We never want to see violent crimes, but when you see violent crimes that are affecting small children and in this case one of these children was less than a year old." He added: "That is a certain type of evil that is really hard to put into words and it's very hard to comprehend." The police are currently investigating the incident and the injured woman will surely be questioned. Her name, what hospital she is in, as well as her condition are all unknown.