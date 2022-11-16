Twin babies killed in Georgia house fire
Twin babies killed: The first year of a baby’s life is usually cause for celebration. Some countries even have a special ritual to celebrate the little boy or girl’s first birthday. However, terrible tragedies can occur no matter what your age.
Such was the case with twin babies from Georgia, who just hours after celebrating their first birthday were found dead next to each other. This tragedy occurred on Sunday, November 13, near Atlanta. How is the family doing?
Killed in a fire
The babies died in a fire just a day after their family had celebrated their first birthday. Their older sister gave a heartbreaking statement about how their bodies were found.
Logan Bennett, the twins’ older sister, said the family was planning a party to celebrate the their first birthday. Sharing a photo of the two on GoFundMe, she wrote: “we had a very tragic event happen the early morning of 11/13/22..
Logan Bennett asks for donations
“There was a house fire and unfortunately it took the lives of these two beautiful babies,” reads Logan’s description on the GoFundMe campaign where the young woman is asking internet users for help to cover the babies’ funeral expenses.
“These two sweet babies just turned 1 on 11/12/22 and they are so loved and missed.” The Pike County Fire Department determined that the fire was accidental and confirmed that two people died although it was not specified that they were minors.
A terrible tragedy
As of this writing, there have been over 75 donations, reaching $5,000 of their $10,000 goal. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post with news of the accident and the community offered condolences to the family.
“Deputies responded to a house fire last night and we are saddened by the loss of two children,” the office wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.” So far, the parents have not spoken publicly.
What Caused the Fire?
State firefighters determined that the cause of the fire was accidental. Additional information was not immediately available. As of now, no more information has been released about the children.
Neither their names have been revealed, nor that of their parents. There is no information about the parents or whether the children were left alone in the house. With information from The News & Observer and The Telegraph.