The twin babies were sleeping when the house caught fire.

They had just celebrated their first birthday.

What happened?

Twin babies killed: The first year of a baby’s life is usually cause for celebration. Some countries even have a special ritual to celebrate the little boy or girl’s first birthday. However, terrible tragedies can occur no matter what your age.

Such was the case with twin babies from Georgia, who just hours after celebrating their first birthday were found dead next to each other. This tragedy occurred on Sunday, November 13, near Atlanta. How is the family doing?

Killed in a fire

The babies died in a fire just a day after their family had celebrated their first birthday. Their older sister gave a heartbreaking statement about how their bodies were found.

Logan Bennett, the twins’ older sister, said the family was planning a party to celebrate the their first birthday. Sharing a photo of the two on GoFundMe, she wrote: “we had a very tragic event happen the early morning of 11/13/22..